Bavuma keen to stay on as Proteas T20 captain, but happy to follow team 'direction'

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma said his future as the T20 skipper will be determined by the coaching powers that be.

Bavuma led South Africa at last year's disastrous T20 World Cup where they flunked out against the Netherlands.

Bavuma hasn't played white-ball cricket since 6 November, while Cricket South Africa has employed two national team coaches in Rob Walter (white-ball) and Shukri Conrad (red ball).

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma is keen to stay on as T20 skipper, though he acknowledges his future in the format will be determined by the new coaching management group.

While South Africa still has the task of dealing with world champions England in a set of three crucial ODIs starting on Friday in Bloemfontein that form part of the ICC World Cup Super League, Bavuma's T20 leadership was always going to come under the spotlight upon his international return.

Bavuma isn't contracted to any SA20 team currently and also infamously led the Proteas to their disastrous early exit at last year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bavuma hasn't played any white-ball cricket since the 13-run shock loss against the Netherlands on 6 November, but featured in the 2-0 Test series loss against Australia.

Bavuma admitted to some unfairness with regard to being asked about his T20 leadership fresh after the Dutch mishap, but said he's more than happy to take any direction the coaches want from a leadership perspective.

Cricket South Africa recently announced the spilt-format coaches in Rob Walter (white-ball) and Shukri Conrad (red-ball), with the latter temporarily in charge before Walter shuffles in officially next week.

"There was the T20 World Cup, and the question was asked, but the emotions were quite high at that point," Bavuma said.

"I felt it was a bit unfair being asked that question right after a loss, but conversations were had with the relevant people.

"I'm still in it and I asked if the guys are happy with me being their captain, then, I'm still happy to be their leader.

"I've never made it about me, it's always been about the team and when the team hasn't performed, I've always tried to shield the guys.

"When the team has done well, I've never made it about me, so if the team wants to go into a different direction with a different leader, I'm happy to step away.

"We've got a new coaching staff and they'll have their vision and the person whom they'll want to drive their vision.

"At the moment, I've been entrusted with that role in the 50-over stuff, so I'll continue doing my best and I have a bunch of guys supporting me to hell and back.

"It's business as usual for now."



