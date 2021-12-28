Bavuma laments lack of Test cricket as India take first Test by scruff of the neck

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma said a lack of Test match sharpness had afflicted them in the ongoing game against India.

The first Test against India is South Africa's first since their St Lucia engagement against the West Indies in June.

Bavuma also congratulated India's seamer Mohammed Shami on getting 200 Test wickets.

Proteas batter Temba Bavuma admitted that a lack of Test match sharpness contributed to their slow start in the first Test against India at SuperSport Park.

On the first day, they allowed India to make 272/3, but on day three after the second day was washed out, they bowled the visitors out for 327.

A patchy batting showing against intensely accurate bowling from India saw SA being bowled out for 197, a deficit of 130 that India swelled to 146 at stumps.

India came into the series on the back of a tough two-match series against New Zealand earlier in the month while SA last played a Test against the West Indies in July.

"I don't want to be accused of making excuses for my teammates, but the lack of match readiness does have an impact," Bavuma said.

"As much as we had India at 272/3, I don't believe it was the standard that we can play at, and one of the factors is the lack of match intensity.

"We can have as many nets as we can, but nothing simulates going out on the field."

Bavuma also lamented the lack of Test cricket that has come SA's way in the past three years, with Bavuma noting how England played more Tests this year than SA have done in three.

"In terms of the fixtures, there's not much that we can do as players," Bavuma said.

"I saw a stat that said we'd played 13 Tests in three years while England has played two more than that this year alone.

"The match disparity is there, but it's not an excuse. We have to find a way to be up for it and be up against the challenge."

Bavuma's 52 was SA's top score on a sunny third day dominated by Mohammed Shami (5/44).

Shami collected not only his sixth Test five-fer but also got his 200th Test wicket.

Bavuma said Shami's excellence did not come as a surprise to them.

"He's a world-class bowler, and we've seen him do this around the world, so it's something that we expect from him," Bavuma said.

"As batters, we have to front up and back our defences as best as we can, and if he bowls a good ball, kudos to him.

"The one thing we want to cut out from our first innings are the soft dismissals, but if a guy is bowling good balls and getting guys out, credit to him."