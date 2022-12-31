1h ago

add bookmark

Bavuma mindful of inability to convert 50s into 100s: 'It's something I'd like to change'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma said he needs to convert his 50s into 100s in the aftermath of SA's latest defeat against Australia.
  • SA lost the two Tests against Australia by six wickets and innings and 182 runs in their opening two matches against Australia in Brisbane and Melbourne.
  • Bavuma refused to criticise the state of domestic cricket in South Africa.

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma admitted that he needs to convert his 50s in order for the Test team's batting fortunes to change.

Bavuma made 65 in the Proteas' second innings in a 182-run loss against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this week.

However, it was his 20th 50, and he still hasn't added to the lone Test ton he scored against England at Newlands in 2016.

READ | Proteas crisis: Former stars provide dose of reality to SA's struggles Down Under

Bavuma now stands alone as the batter with the most Test 50s in the current Proteas group, but with only one 100 to accompany them.

Bavuma conceded that 100s were needed from him and the rest of the team.

"That's what our batting group needs. The 60s and 70s could be good for a particular moment, but in a bigger scheme of things, they don't change the outcome of a game," Bavuma said.

"I have been guilty of that in my Test career and that's something I'd really like to change, but not just for myself, for the team.

"That's what the team needs, two guys to get out there and score big 100s and give the bowlers something to rally behind."

READ | Proteas' Test top six could look VERY different soon

That the Proteas haven't been able to cross 200 for seven straight innings until they did so in the second innings against Australia has been an object of ridicule for Dean Elgar's side.

Fingers have also been pointed at the paucity of quality batters coming through the South African domestic system.

It has been restructured from the franchise system and back to the provincial system that was in operation until the 2003/04 season.

Bavuma was in no mood to criticise the system, but did admit that the younger batters have been shown up.

READ | Disappointed Bavuma admits Proteas batters 'have not been good enough'

"I've heard those arguments and people are looking at our domestic system back home and asking whether it's equipping guys for Test cricket," Bavuma said.

"The inexperienced guys will understand that it's a big jump between provincial and international cricket.

"I can't sit here and have a go at our system because I'm part of it, but the inexperience in the group is really showing up."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
csaproteastemba bavumamelbournecricket
loading... Live
Lamontville Golden Arrows 0
Kaizer Chiefs 1
View More
loading... Live
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Manchester United 0
View More
loading... Live
Richards Bay FC 1
Moroka Swallows 0
View More
loading... Live
Zebre 17
Benetton 14
View More
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
37% - 2426 votes
Lions
6% - 404 votes
Stormers
34% - 2217 votes
Sharks
23% - 1498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

13 Dec

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
See more sponsored content
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo