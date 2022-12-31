Bavuma mindful of inability to convert 50s into 100s: 'It's something I'd like to change'

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma said he needs to convert his 50s into 100s in the aftermath of SA's latest defeat against Australia.

SA lost the two Tests against Australia by six wickets and innings and 182 runs in their opening two matches against Australia in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Bavuma refused to criticise the state of domestic cricket in South Africa.

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma admitted that he needs to convert his 50s in order for the Test team's batting fortunes to change.

Bavuma made 65 in the Proteas' second innings in a 182-run loss against Australia in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this week.

However, it was his 20th 50, and he still hasn't added to the lone Test ton he scored against England at Newlands in 2016.

Bavuma now stands alone as the batter with the most Test 50s in the current Proteas group, but with only one 100 to accompany them.

Bavuma conceded that 100s were needed from him and the rest of the team.

"That's what our batting group needs. The 60s and 70s could be good for a particular moment, but in a bigger scheme of things, they don't change the outcome of a game," Bavuma said.

"I have been guilty of that in my Test career and that's something I'd really like to change, but not just for myself, for the team.

"That's what the team needs, two guys to get out there and score big 100s and give the bowlers something to rally behind."

That the Proteas haven't been able to cross 200 for seven straight innings until they did so in the second innings against Australia has been an object of ridicule for Dean Elgar's side.



Fingers have also been pointed at the paucity of quality batters coming through the South African domestic system.



It has been restructured from the franchise system and back to the provincial system that was in operation until the 2003/04 season.



Bavuma was in no mood to criticise the system, but did admit that the younger batters have been shown up.



"I've heard those arguments and people are looking at our domestic system back home and asking whether it's equipping guys for Test cricket," Bavuma said.



"The inexperienced guys will understand that it's a big jump between provincial and international cricket.



"I can't sit here and have a go at our system because I'm part of it, but the inexperience in the group is really showing up."





