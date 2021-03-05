Bavuma on Proteas limited overs captaincy: 'It's not something I thought was realistic'

Bavuma, who said he still needs to digest the good news that came his way properly, said selflessness was at the heart of everything good the Lions did.

“If I look at how we’ve been going at the Lions, everything we do is for the collective benefit of the team. It’s a selfless environment that we’ve existed in there that has been for the betterment of the team. I hope as time goes on, I’ll think deeply with regards to the things we’ve done well at the Lions and transplant them in the national team,” Bavuma said.