Bavuma on SA20 snub: I'm a person who moves on with things

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma said he's moved from the disappointment of not being part of the SA20.

Bavuma wasn't picked up by any of the franchises, even when gaps were appearing from player absentees.

Bavuma will lead SA in their three-match ODI series that starts in Bloemfontein despite having not played white-ball cricket since November last year.

Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma has made peace with not being part of the SA20, saying he's moved on from that disappointment.

Bavuma, who remains the captain of the T20 team, wasn't picked at last year's auction, where his base price of R850 000 wasn't able to fetch him a bid from any of the six teams.

Even when players were unavailable for various reasons, Bavuma was still not picked up, with the example of Joburg Super Kings going for Sibonelo Makhanya as a replacement for England batter Harry Brooks.

STAT ATTACK | Recalling red-hot Faf for Proteas would immediately relieve T20 headache

Even T20 teammate Andile Phehlukwayo, who also didn't find a home during the auction, was picked up by the Paarl Royals.

Bavuma admitted to the unusual nature of a national T20 captain not being in what is the premier T20 competition but said he's moved on from that disappointment.

"It seems unusual, but it has happened this way, and there's nothing I can really do about it, as unusual as it is," Bavuma said.

"People have to go on and I'm definitely one of those people who moves on with things. Whatever comes my way, comes my way.

"I always try to keep a smile on my face regardless of what is happening."

Bavuma, who hasn't played white-ball cricket since South Africa's infamous 13-run loss to the Netherlands in Adelaide on 6 November, said he took it easy during the SA20 break.

READ | Faf delighted after smashing unbeaten SA20 ton: 'Important to convert those scores'

Bavuma featured in the three Tests against Australia that SA lost 2-0, while his provincial team, the Lions won the Cricket South Africa 1-Day Cup.

Bavuma will lead the men's 50-over team for the three-match ODI series against England that starts in Bloemfontein on Friday.

"I've been taking it easy over the past two weeks and I've been connecting with family, so it's been really relaxing," Bavuma added.

"I tried to watch one or two games of the SA20, and it was quite exciting. I've been taking it easy and day by day."