Bavuma on SA's tough T20 World Cup group: 'We back ourselves even though a lot of people don't'

Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma says they're backing themselves to be competitive in this month's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas have been paired with defending champions the West Indies, 50-over world champions England, Australia and two other teams from the first round.

The Proteas, who'll serve a six-day quarantine, begin their tournament against Australia on 23 October.



Proteas limited-overs skipper Temba Bavuma says they're backing themselves to get out of their tough T20 World Cup group.

The South Africans have been paired in Group 1 with the West Indies, Australia, England and two teams from the first round that precedes the Super 12 stage.

The first round begins on 18 October and the Super 12 will be kicked off by South Africa and Australia in Abu Dhabi on 23 October.

England and Australia have had the better of South Africa in the shortest format, but Bavuma's troops saw off the West Indies in a tightly contested series recently.

"I don't think you'd like me much if I said I don't bank on our chances of getting out of the pool stages," Bavuma said.

"It's a tough group that we're in and I wouldn't want it any other way. We've played against some of the teams in the group and had success against them.

"We'll be drawing on those good experiences and the biggest thing for us as a team is our preparation, being tactically astute and on the day, we execute our game plan.

"As tough as the group may seem, we back ourselves and our chances even though a lot of people don't."

Bavuma said the pressure of being a black leader and captain of a national team at a tournament will always be there.

With the Proteas becoming so bad at tournament cricket to a point where they've shed the chokers tag, they'll be serious underdogs for this tournament.

The T20 World Cup will be Bavuma's first tournament experience, from where he said the team always puts pressure on itself to perform.

"The pressure is always there. It's my first World Cup, so this is my first experience of a tournament and I can't compare it with anything else," Bavuma said.

"As a team, we expect ourselves do to well and that's where the pressure comes from."

Before the Proteas departed for Sri Lanka, they were shocked by the news of Enoch Nkwe's departure as the team's assistant coach.

Having recovered from a broken thumb that saw him miss out on the bulk of the Sri Lanka tour where they lost the ODI series 2-1, but won the T20 series 3-0, Bavuma said the team's now in a good space.

"As much as things have happened the way they did, life has to go on. As a team, we've had certain conversations and we're in a good space," Bavuma said.

"You would have seen our T20 performances in Sri Lanka. Nothing inhibited us there, so the team is in a good space."