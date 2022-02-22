Bavuma only happy if his contributions aid Proteas

Proteas vice-captain Temba Bavuma is only interested in his personal performances when they benefit the team.

He top-scored for the Proteas in the second innings against New Zealand, but the defeat was still heavy.

Big scores will be needed from Bavuma and his captain Elgar to help salvage the series, with the second Test starting on Friday.

Proteas middle-order batter and vice-skipper Temba Bavuma may have provided a smidgen of resistance in the embarrassment that was the first Test against New Zealand, but said what he does personally doesn't matter if the team isn't doing well.



Bavuma scored 41 in South Africa's hapless 111 all out in response to New Zealand's rollicking 486 which was compiled in just 117.5 overs.

That meant New Zealand scored at just over four runs to the over with 55 fours and three sixes. SA's first innings of 95 all out had four double-figure scores and a highest of 25 by Zubayr Hamza.

There were only two ducks in the first innings, but there were three in the second dig coupled with four double-digit scores.

Bavuma's fourth 40-plus score in his past 10 innings is part of a reasonable scoring wave, but said he needed to contribute better to wins.

"It's difficult to separate an individual's performance from the team's, especially after the showing we had," Bavuma said.

"There are positives with my game and I'm far from being down and out. However, the team is in a space where we need someone to put up their hand.

"As much as my form has been decent over the last while, while there is still a concern with the team, I won't be fully happy with myself."

For the Proteas to square the series in the second Test that starts on Friday at the Hagley Oval, big scores from Bavuma and Dean Elgar will be required to tame New Zealand's fire breathing attack.

Across the two poor innings, South Africa had little response to Matt Henry (7/23) and Tim Southee (5/35) as irresistible swing and seam dealt SA repeated blows.

At the ages of 31 and 34 respectively, Bavuma and Elgar are not only just the senior heads, but also the key leadership figures.

Elgar is the Test skipper, with Bavuma filling out the limited-overs roles along with the Test vice-captaincy.

The future of bringing pride back to the Proteas badge indeed hinges on how they lead the second Test fightback to ensure SA's spotless series record against New Zealand remains intact.

"We'd like to bring respect back to the Proteas badge and we'd like to leave the Proteas in a much better state that it was in when we came in," Bavuma said.

"We have frequent conversations, even though Dean isn't involved in the white-ball side, but from a cultural and environmental point of view, he's as involved as anyone and he knows that.

"We're there to support each other and we're in this cause together. His success is my success and vice versa.

"Our relationship has always been one that's built on honesty and no bullshit, if I could use that word.