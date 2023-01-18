49m ago

Bavuma retains ODI captaincy, no Brevis as Proteas name squad for crucial England series

Lloyd Burnard
Temba Bavuma (Getty)
Temba Bavuma (Getty)

Temba Bavuma has retained the Proteas ODI captaincy ahead of a crucial three-match series against world champions England this month. 

New white ball coach Rob Walter will only officially start in his role on 1 February, but he is understood to have played a key role in the selection of this 16-man squad. 

Shukri Conrad, named Test coach this week, will oversee the series until Walters joins. 

The series will count towards ICC Super League points, and the Proteas are desperate to win as many matches as possible - they have five left - in an effort to finish in the top eight and secure automatic qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India. 

They are currently 11th and looking increasingly likely to have to play a separate qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe in mid-year to secure their spot in the 10-team World Cup. 

With this being the dawn of a new era for South African cricket, all eyes were on whether Bavuma would still receive backing to lead the ODI side. His T20 credentials suffered a massive blow last year, but for now, he remains the ODI skipper. 

There is no room in the squad, meanwhile, for 19-year-old T20 sensation Dewald Brevis

The rest of the squad has a familiar feel to it, though there is a return for seamer and death-bowling specialist Sisanda Magala

"The selection panel is particularly excited by the depth of this squad, with a mix of youth and experience. We are confident that this group of players will take us one step closer to qualifying for the ICC Men's World Cup in India later this year," said selection head Victor Mpitsang. 

"We are also pleased with the inclusion of Sisanda and the commitment he has shown to meet the fitness standards required for national selection."

Proteas squad:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Keshav Maharaj, (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Rocks), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).

Fixtures: 

Friday, 27 January - 13:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 

Sunday, 29 January - 10:00

South Africa v England - Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein 

Wednesday, 1 February - 13:00

South Africa v England - The Oval, Kimberley


