Bavuma ruled out of T20 series as injuries take toll on Proteas, Klaasen to captain

The Proteas, looking to bounce back from a disappointing ODI series defeat against Pakistan, have lost captain Temba Bavuma to injury for the upcoming four-match T20 series that gets underway in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Bavuma injured his hamstring while batting in the third and final ODI on Wednesday, which the Proteas lost, and it was confirmed on Friday morning that he had suffered a grade one strain.

Heinrich Klaasen has been named as the stand-in skipper for the T20 series.

That is not where the bad news ends for the South Africans.

The in-form Rassie van der Dussen is also struggling for fitness after being ruled out of the third ODI with a quad strain and his fitness will be monitored over the next few days, but he is unlikely to be available for Saturday's series opener.

Allrounder Dwaine Pretorius, meanwhile, has also been released from the squad as he continues to recover from a rib fracture while top order batsman Reeza Hendricks will also not feature in the series following the birth of his first-born child on Tuesday.

In response, the Proteas brains trust has retained all of Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Daryn Dupavillon and Wiaan Mulder from the ODI squad.

Play on Saturday begins at 14:30.

Updated Proteas T20 squad:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Lizaad Williams (Cape Cobras), Wihan Lubbe (Warriors).