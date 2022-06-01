Bavuma says Brevis needs 'more time' to earn Proteas call up, welcomes Stubbs to fold

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma believes that teen star Dewald Brevis needs more time before making his national debut.

Brevis had a breakthrough year at the U19 Cricket World Cup and a decent IPL debut season for the Mumbai Indians.

Bavuma says that Brevis needs to play more first-class cricket as the Proteas welcome 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs to the fold in India.

Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma says teenage sensation Dewald Brevis needs a bit more time to make his way into the national set-up.

At this year's IPL auction, Brevis was signed by the Mumbai Indians for 3 crore (R6 million) after his breakthrough performance for South Africa at the U19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

Brevis ended as the highest run-scorer of the junior tournament, scoring 506 runs and was dubbed as 'Baby AB' due to his similar style to former Proteas star AB de Villiers.

The 19-year-old played seven IPL games for the Mumbai Indians and scored 161 runs with a high score of 49 and even took a wicket, that of Virat Kohli.

Despite making his name on the IPL stage, Brevis has yet to earn his Proteas call-up and Bavuma feels he needs a bit more time before making his international debut.

"He is another exciting prospect. He, obviously, set the world alight with his performances in the U19 and in the IPL as well," Bavuma told reporters on Tuesday.

"In all fairness to him, he hasn't played any first-class cricket in South Africa. We need to allow him to grow within his game and start to understand it. Think it'll only be fair to allow him to play some first-class games.

"I think there'll be a lot of pressure to throw him into the national set-up and make big plays in the team," continued Bavuma.

"He'll be treated like any young prospect coming onto the scene and he'll be looked after. But I think he should be given time and space to go and hone his game within our system so he can ease into the international scene."

The Proteas face India in five T20s from 9-19 June, with Tristan Stubbs earning his first national call-up.



Stubbs came in as a replacement at this year's IPL for the Mumbai Indians after impressing at the CSA T20 Challenge for the Warriors.

The 21-year-old played in only two IPL games and scored only two runs as the Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the log.

"It's always exciting to have fresh, young faces in the team. We've seen a guy like Tristan Stubbs and what he is able to do at the domestic level," said Bavuma.

"We'll try and create an environment where he'll come in and feel comfortable and express his talent. It's exciting times ahead in many ways."

The first T20 is scheduled for next week Thursday in Delhi.

Proteas T20 squad for India series:

Temba Bavuma (captain, Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Marco Jansen (Warriors)