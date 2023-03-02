Bavuma vows to bounce back from inglorious pair on captaincy debut: 'I'll prepare even better'

At SuperSport Park

Temba Bavuma has vowed to bounce back from making a pair on his Test captaincy debut for the Proteas.

But he also expressed hope that supporters would understand that such outings are "human".

Bowling star Kagiso Rabada hailed Bavuma's leadership in the win over the Windies.

Temba Bavuma has resolved to work "even harder" after his debut as Proteas captain culminated in a victory, but - on a personal front - delivered a pair with the bat.

Following a taxing and draining 2022, where his suitability as T20 skipper was relentlessly called into question predominantly because of his indifferent form, two ducks in the 87-run win over the West Indies in the first Test here is a colossal irony given that he's been South Africa's best performing batter in the five-day game over the past calendar year.

Bavuma was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph in both innings, missing an on-drive to be caught in front in the first innings while edging a beauty that climbed in the second.

Even if there's an argument to be made that good deliveries nipped him out, he's aware that he needs to front up at the Wanderers next week.

"When you're a leader, it's important to stick to your leadership bargain, but what can't be forgotten is that as a batter or bowler, your currency remains runs or wickets," said Bavuma.

"You have to make sure you look after those two departments and fix things as and when it's required."

Yet, after having to deal with the fallout from the early elimination from last year's T20 World Cup in Australia, the 33-year-old right-hander also expressed his hope that people would understand that mishaps do happen.

"However, people need to understand that we're also human because you're not always going to get wickets and runs.

"You're just like the other players, but it's the pressure and responsibility you have to live with. I'll prepare even better for the second Test and do things the way I do and hope things will get better."

To be fair, Bavuma is not the first player to befall this fate and is actually in the company of three others, including esteemed former Australia skipper Mark Taylor.

In fact, SuperSport Park has become known for being a venue where Protea captains underperform.

AB de Villiers was dismissed for noughts twice against England in January 2016, while Faf du Plessis befell the same fate against Pakistan in December 2018.

In the greater scheme of things, Bavuma's leadership and tactics held up well, which bowling star Kagiso Rabada anyway believes was the most important consideration in this match.

"The fact that he's been ODI captain means there's a familiarity factor," said the quick, who instigated South Africa's victory drive with a haul of 6/50 in the Windies' second innings.

"We're used to his captaincy style. He knows what he's doing and he's got experience. It didn't feel different that much."

Rabada was also impressed again by Bavuma's willingness to be flexible and gain input from various quarters.

"At the same time, you've got a guy like Dean and our bowling group, who think for ourselves. It's a collaborative effort, but at the end of the day, he has the last say and he has a good feel for the game.

"There are no disputes with his tactics. He's willing to be open-minded and hear from us. The main point is the guys are comfortable and familiar with him."



