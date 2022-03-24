Proteas

36m ago

add bookmark

Bavuma's two-fold concerns after series loss: World Cup qualification, poor ODI form

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma
Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma
Lee Warren/Gallo Images
  • Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma is concerned about their inconsistency and poor ICC World Cup ODI Super League position.
  • The Proteas lost their ODI series engagement against Bangladesh, with their nine-wicket loss at SuperSport Park in Centurion being embarrassing.
  • Bavuma admitted that they were outplayed by Bangladesh.

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has concerns on two fronts: their precarious ICC World Cup ODI Super League log position and their inconsistency as an ODI side.

South Africa may have beaten India in an ODI series earlier this year, but that didn't count towards ODI Super League points.

The series that count towards World Cup qualification points are the ones the Proteas are not winning, with the latest one being the Bangladesh rubber they lost 2-1.

On Wednesday, they were consummately manhandled by Bangladesh where they lost by nine wickets at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Bavuma said while they understood the importance of collecting points to qualify for the World Cup, how they go about that process is also significant.

The Proteas are still ninth on the ODI Super League log with 49 points while Bangladesh are top of the log with 120 points.

"The worry for me isn't the points we need to qualify for the World Cup, but for us to understand our way of playing," Bavuma said.

"The playing is important and we need the points. There are inconsistencies in terms of how we're playing as a unit and that's also a worrying factor.

"It wasn't so long ago when we were victorious as a unit against India and in this series, I would say were were completely outplayed in all departments.

"That's where my worry is, but we also need the points."

In the 38-run and nine-wicket losses, Bangladesh did the basics better than the Proteas, something Bavuma admitted to.

In the first ODI, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das built a platform that allowed the visitors to score 314 while Taskin Ahmed's 5/35 in the decider broke the back of SA's batting.

That allowed Tamim to chase with a free spirit knowing that that small target could be and was dealt with easily.

"The opponents we came across was Bangladesh, but the skill and the execution they showed was at a very high level," Bavuma said.

"They put us under pressure with the ball, in this game they did so with the bat and showed us from a basics point of view how to execute game plans in these conditions.

"They may not be regarded as a big side, but the way they displayed their skills, it was of a high level."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasbangladesh tourtemba bavumacenturioncricket
loading... Live
Warriors 107/1
Titans 0
View More
loading... Live
Pakistan 268/10 & 73/0
Australia 391/10 & 227/3
View More
Voting Booth
Would you be keen to see the Springboks join the Six Nations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! The Northern Hemisphere is the future.
50% - 881 votes
No! The Rugby Championship is still the pinnacle.
50% - 882 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.22077.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo