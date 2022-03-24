Bavuma's two-fold concerns after series loss: World Cup qualification, poor ODI form

Proteas ODI skipper Temba Bavuma is concerned about their inconsistency and poor ICC World Cup ODI Super League position.

The Proteas lost their ODI series engagement against Bangladesh, with their nine-wicket loss at SuperSport Park in Centurion being embarrassing.

Bavuma admitted that they were outplayed by Bangladesh.

Proteas ODI captain Temba Bavuma has concerns on two fronts: their precarious ICC World Cup ODI Super League log position and their inconsistency as an ODI side.

South Africa may have beaten India in an ODI series earlier this year, but that didn't count towards ODI Super League points.

The series that count towards World Cup qualification points are the ones the Proteas are not winning, with the latest one being the Bangladesh rubber they lost 2-1.

On Wednesday, they were consummately manhandled by Bangladesh where they lost by nine wickets at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Bavuma said while they understood the importance of collecting points to qualify for the World Cup, how they go about that process is also significant.

The Proteas are still ninth on the ODI Super League log with 49 points while Bangladesh are top of the log with 120 points.

"The worry for me isn't the points we need to qualify for the World Cup, but for us to understand our way of playing," Bavuma said.

"The playing is important and we need the points. There are inconsistencies in terms of how we're playing as a unit and that's also a worrying factor.

"It wasn't so long ago when we were victorious as a unit against India and in this series, I would say were were completely outplayed in all departments.

"That's where my worry is, but we also need the points."

In the 38-run and nine-wicket losses, Bangladesh did the basics better than the Proteas, something Bavuma admitted to.

In the first ODI, Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das built a platform that allowed the visitors to score 314 while Taskin Ahmed's 5/35 in the decider broke the back of SA's batting.

That allowed Tamim to chase with a free spirit knowing that that small target could be and was dealt with easily.

"The opponents we came across was Bangladesh, but the skill and the execution they showed was at a very high level," Bavuma said.

"They put us under pressure with the ball, in this game they did so with the bat and showed us from a basics point of view how to execute game plans in these conditions.

"They may not be regarded as a big side, but the way they displayed their skills, it was of a high level."