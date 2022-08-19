'Baz-what?' SA social media has field day after Proteas dismantle England's 'Bazball'

South African social media had a field day poking fun at and sharing banter about England's famed "Bazball" approach to Test cricket after the Proteas' innings win at Lord's on Friday.

The Proteas put together a brilliant display from start to finish to defeat England by an innings and 12 runs on day three.

The match had been billed as a heavyweight clash of styles between England head coach Brendon McCullum's - affectionately known as "Baz" - Bazball and his counterpart Mark Boucher's typically stoic and traditional style.

It was envisaged that England would take the South African bowling apart and spray them to all parts of Lord's with the swashbuckling, carefree The Hundred-inspired style of positive batting.

However, the Proteas proved that they could contain England with masterful bowling and measured batting.

Naturally, South Africans delighted in their team winning within three days, with large chunks of the first day getting rained out to boot.

BouchBall ends the 100% Bazball winning record. pic.twitter.com/zCDc0n84gg — CricBlog ? (@cric_blog) August 19, 2022

Is Bazball when you lose a Test in 2 and a half days? — Kagiso Rabamda (@BoknRoll) August 19, 2022

Even former England opener Nick Compton weighed in on the clash.

For all the talk at Bazball one thing is for sure the great game of test cricket will never change. Batters will always need to earn the right to score runs. It’s interesting to watch how the psyche of batsmen change when there is pace in an opposition bowling attack! #ENGvSA — Nick Compton (@thecompdog) August 19, 2022

The banter, which is likely to flow long into the weekend, brought the creative side out of South African cricket fans: