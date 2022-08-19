Proteas

1h ago

'Baz-what?' SA social media has field day after Proteas dismantle England's 'Bazball'

Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates taking a wicket. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates taking a wicket. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

South African social media had a field day poking fun at and sharing banter about England's famed "Bazball" approach to Test cricket after the Proteas' innings win at Lord's on Friday.

READ | Superb Proteas complete epic innings victory over England at Lord's

The Proteas put together a brilliant display from start to finish to defeat England by an innings and 12 runs on day three.

The match had been billed as a heavyweight clash of styles between England head coach Brendon McCullum's - affectionately known as "Baz" - Bazball and his counterpart Mark Boucher's typically stoic and traditional style.

It was envisaged that England would take the South African bowling apart and spray them to all parts of Lord's with the swashbuckling, carefree The Hundred-inspired style of positive batting.

However, the Proteas proved that they could contain England with masterful bowling and measured batting. 

Naturally, South Africans delighted in their team winning within three days, with large chunks of the first day getting rained out to boot.

Even former England opener Nick Compton weighed in on the clash.

The banter, which is likely to flow long into the weekend, brought the creative side out of South African cricket fans:

Read more on:
englandproteastest cricketcricket
