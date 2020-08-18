Beresford Williams named Cricket South Africa acting president

Cricket South Africa has appointed Beresford Williams as acting president.

It follows the resignation of Chris Nenzani on Monday.

The governing body also confirmed the immediate resignation of interim CEO Jacques Faul.

The governing body said in a press statement on Tuesday morning that its members' council agreed that Williams would step into Nenzani's shoes until an annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 September.

Williams had served as vice-president in recent times.

Meanwhile, CSA also confirmed the resignation of interim CEO Jacques Faul with immediate effect.

Faul, who took up the position in December 2019 following the suspension of Thabang Moroe, was set to remain in the post until early September but has decided to leave early.

"Dr Faul has put in place a detail transitional plan that will ensure the organisation makes a seamless transition to a new acting CEO, that the board will advise on shortly. The board is for ever grateful for the outstanding commitment and leadership that Dr Faul has made and continues to make to CSA and the game of cricket," a CSA statement read.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff