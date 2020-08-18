Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Beresford Williams named Cricket South Africa acting president

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Smith and Beresford Williams, then president of WP Cricket, at Newlands in Cape Town on 11 November 2011. (Gallo Images)
Graeme Smith and Beresford Williams, then president of WP Cricket, at Newlands in Cape Town on 11 November 2011. (Gallo Images)
  • Cricket South Africa has appointed Beresford Williams as acting president.
  • It follows the resignation of Chris Nenzani on Monday.
  • The governing body also confirmed the immediate resignation of interim CEO Jacques Faul.

Beresford Williams has been appointed as acting president of Cricket South Africa (CSA) following the resignation of Chris Nenzani on Monday.

The governing body said in a press statement on Tuesday morning that its members' council agreed that Williams would step into Nenzani's shoes until an annual general meeting (AGM) on 5 September.

Williams had served as vice-president in recent times.

Meanwhile, CSA also confirmed the resignation of interim CEO Jacques Faul with immediate effect.

Faul, who took up the position in December 2019 following the suspension of Thabang Moroe, was set to remain in the post until early September but has decided to leave early.

"Dr Faul has put in place a detail transitional plan that will ensure the organisation makes a seamless transition to a new acting CEO, that the board will advise on shortly. The board is for ever grateful for the outstanding commitment and leadership that Dr Faul has made and continues to make to CSA and the game of cricket," a CSA statement read.

READ | Cricket South Africa in crisis: The unstoppable hurricane blowing the organisation away

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Related Links
Cricket South Africa in crisis: The unstoppable hurricane blowing the organisation away
Cry, the Beloved Cricket: Our tawdry pickle
Why Mark Boucher is the most important man at the Proteas' culture camp
Read more on:
csaberesford williamschris nenzanijacques faulcricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
44% - 6103 votes
Cricket
11% - 1521 votes
Football
19% - 2674 votes
Athletics
2% - 321 votes
Boxing
1% - 127 votes
Cycling
2% - 317 votes
Golf
5% - 686 votes
Motorsport
8% - 1147 votes
Tennis
3% - 435 votes
Water sports
1% - 123 votes
American sports
1% - 139 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 405 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo