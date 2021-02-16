Smith insists players are committed as De Kock highlights bubble-fatigue risk

Quinton de Kock's break from the game has highlighted the risk of players falling prey to so-called bubble-fatigue.

With a busy schedule ahead, the demands on some players will only increase, but CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith insists they remain fully committed to playing.

Smith also praised the hard work put in by operational staff to keep the local game going in bio-secure environments.

Quinton de Kock's break from domestic duty to take care of his mental health has put the issue of playing cricket during the Covid-19 pandemic squarely into focus again.

The gifted Proteas white-ball captain will be one of only two nationally-contracted players not participating in the CSA T20 Challenge following a chastening tour of Pakistan, where his temporary responsibility of being Test skipper suggested that he's clearly overburdened.

De Kock himself said after the home Test series victory over Sri Lanka that life in a bio-secure environment or "bio-bubble" was, at times, "unsettling".

But Graeme Smith, the national director of cricket, insisted that South Africa's top players remain committed towards fulfilling what is expected to be a busy winter schedule despite the risk of mental fatigue setting in.

"From a player perspective, the feedback has been really positive," he said.

"They want to play and they want to push for places. It's not really an issue of workload, some of the guys have only played seven internationals this entire season to date."

He admitted, however, that managing the psychological side will become important.

"There's no doubt that it's a challenging space for the players," said Smith.

"It's become about managing Covid-stresses, that life is a bit different in a bubble. Touring Pakistan with the additional security measures perhaps added some extra stresses, though the players were extremely happy with how the PCB looked after them.

"In all, we're trying our best to keep the players mentally healthy. We send out questionnaires consistently and have psychologists working closely with us and Saca. Some players have it slightly tougher than others. They're going to the IPL and spend two months in a bubble there too and that creates its own complications.

"How do you manage bubble fatigue? But ultimately, the players have been good and committed to play."

Smith and CSA's operations team themselves have been feeling the heat in terms of getting the logistics right for seamlessly hosting matches, most recently the T20 Challenge, which starts on Friday.

"It's been an intense process, identifying the right hotels and the right setups. Our medical team has been extended, I've spent hours on calls with them. It feels as if I've become a doctor in the last six months," he said.

"You also have the issue of franchises having their own sponsors and missing out on exposure by playing at their home venues, all these types of things. But I'm really proud of how the CSA team has handled everything."