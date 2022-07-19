Graeme Smith, Cricket SA renew partnership as Proteas legend heads up new T20 tournament

Cricket SA has appointed former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as the commissioner of South Africa's new T20 League.

Smith, who previously held the role as Director of Cricket, will oversee the entire brand of the inaugural T20 League.

'Biff' insists he is "deeply committed" to South African cricket and he hopes this T20 League brings huge homegrown talent to the fore.

In December 2019, 'Biff' was appointed as CSA's Director of Cricket, before he left when his contract expired in March.

Smith, who played 117 Tests, 197 ODIs and 33 T20Is for South Africa, was on Tuesday revealed as the new face of the inaugural T20 League, which is set to take place in January and February 2023.

In a press release, CSA said Smith will oversee all aspects (both cricketing and non-cricketing), and among his first orders of business will be to develop the brand and confirm the participating franchises for the T20 tournament.

Smith will lead the T20 League, which, outside of CSA, has SuperSport as one of its major shareholders.

"I'm extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I'm deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can," said Smith.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league, which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and, more importantly, to our SA home grown talent.

"The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far and we've made great progress in the initial stages.

"We're determined to deliver a valuable, sustainable and appealing tournament for South African cricket."

The competition is expected to give impetus to the development plans of CSA and elevate CSA's vision for the game in the country.

Pholetsi Moseki, CSA's CEO, welcomed Smith's new role and is excited about the positive strides the organisation has made.

"I worked closely with Graeme during his role as DoC and believe he is the perfect candidate to lead this new chapter of South African cricket," Moseki said.

"His expert understanding of the local and international cricketing environment will ensure the League delivers a thrilling product that will change the face of South African cricket for the better.

"This new league promises to make a significant investment into both professional cricket and development in South Africa, along with a positive socio-economic and tourism injection into the country. We are excited by the positive strides we have made so far and remain on track to deliver a league to inspire and entertain cricket fans around SA and the world."

The unnamed T20 League garnered some attention after the Proteas pulled out of their three-match ODI series against Australia Down Under in order for their players to participate in the tournament.



