Biff's 154*, Hash's 139*, Faf's 118* - Where does Elgar's 96* rank in SA's best ever captain's knocks?

Dean Elgar played the perfect captain's knock in Wednesday's seven-wicket win against India in the second Test at the Wanderers.

His 96* is one of many timeless captain's knocks played by South Africa's batting captains since 1992.

The knock that broke India's hegemony at the Wanderers is ranked next to some of SA's best captains knocks.

Proteas captain Dean Elgar has five fourth-innings 50s but none has been more cherished than his 96* that anchored South Africa's seven-wicket win against India in the recently concluded second Test.

However, in a country that has produced gritty batting captains who have produced their own gems, Elgar's knock must also be paired with them.

Here are five other captains knocks from SA's past leaders:

Kepler Wessels, 118 v India, Kingsmead, 1992

In what was South Africa's first post-isolation home Test, Wessels, who was already properly cooked in the heat of Test cricket with 24 matches for Australia in the 1980s, laid a batting template for his teammates.

Having lost Jimmy Cook to the first ball of the game, the only significant support Wessels received was from debutant Jonty Rhodes, who played the first of his many doughty innings for the national team.

When Wessels was dismissed with the score on 206, becoming one of Anil Kumble's 619 Test victims, he'd scored more than half of his team's runs.

Wessels' first Test 100 for his country would buttress South Africa's first innings of 254 in game that was historical for many reasons, but equally forgettable for the slow-burn it was.

Hansie Cronje, 82 v Sri Lanka, Centurion, 1998

Cronje would only ever make two Test 100s as captain and they were three years apart. However, when he decided to take on Muttiah Muralitharan on an unseasonably turning SuperSport Park track, he etched himself into the record books with what was then the fastest Test 50 by a South African.

Whichever way you look at it, it was a beast of an innings that powered South Africa's chase of 226, a target that has only been bettered once at the ground.

After allowing Sri Lanka to score 303, South Africa's first innings of 200 had Daryll Cullinan's 103 to thank as no other batter passed 13.

Allan Donald struck back with 5/54 to bowl Sri Lanka out for 122, but Muralitharan's threat meant someone needed to take the long handle to him.

Being SA's best player of spin at the time, Cronje took it upon himself to do so an in the course of his 63-ball knock, he ransacked five of his six sixes off Sri Lanka's champion spinner.

Cronje had come in at 99/3 in the 40th over with Muralitharan, who already had a first-innings five/fer, having removed first innings centurion Cullinan for a duck, was on the verge of getting into SA's tail.

In a manic 19-overs, Cronje shifted the balance of power with a 31-ball 50 to leave the visitors bruised.

Graeme Smith, 154* v England, Birmingham, 2008

Cricket South Africa's director of cricket was a captain for so long and one of the best of his generation. Wwhen it came to the fourth-innings chase, he remains one of the best ever in Test cricket.

While none of his 27 Test centuries came in a defeat, all four of his fourth-innings 100s came in wins.

There was none better than this magnum opus where Andrew Flintoff wreaked merry havoc where bowling from an end where his hand went over the sight screen, Jacques Kallis and Neil McKenzie simply could not pick up his yorker.

In their chase of 279, South Africa slipped to 93/4 as England, through their talismanic all-rounder, hunted down the win to square the series.

Partnerships with AB de Villiers and Mark Boucher initially stemmed the tempest, then took South Africa home to a first series win in England since 1965.

SA's 283/5 remains the highest successful fourth-innings chase at Edgbaston.

Hashim Amla, 139* v Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2014

In what was his second Test as captain after Smith's retirement, Amla had the big task of warding off Sri Lanka's spin threat.

In reply to Sri Lanka's first innings of 421 powered by Mahela Jayawardene's 165, Amla's wicket was the only one that wasn't taken by Dilruwan Perera (5/69), Rangana Herath (4/71) and Suranga Lakmal (1/74).

The significance of Amla's innings is that no one else made more than AB de Villiers' 37 and Faf du Plessis's 36 as Amla again produced a masterclass of diffusing threatening spin on a developing minefield.

Amla again bedded in during the second innings with a 159-ball 25 that spanned 170 minutes, the longest knock in terms of balls and minutes in that second innings, to secure the drawn Test and the series win after trumping the hosts in Galle.

Faf du Plessis, 118* v Australia, Adelaide, 2016

There was something in Du Plessis that somehow rubbed up the Australians the wrong way.

If he wasn't denying them a Test win like he did at this ground with his legendary maiden 100 that save 2012 second Test, he was winning Test series in their beloved back-yard.

Du Plessis's charges had thrashed Australia in the opening two Tests of the series in Perth and Hobart, leading to wholesale changes from the hosts.

In the innings win in Hobart, Du Plessis fell foul off the International Cricket Council when he shone the ball using saliva while having a mint in his mouth.

It was deemed to be ball-tampering and with Du Plessis being fined his entire match-fee, the Australian media became hysterical to a point where a channel nine reporter Will Crouch tried to door-stop Du Plessis for an interview in Adelaide.

He was promptly dealt with by the Proteas' security expert Zunaid Wadee, but Du Plessis made his point with a cultured 100 in the day-night Test.

SA lost the game, but Du Plessis, in the centre of a storm, came out clean on the other side.