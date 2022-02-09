Black Caps bowler Southee says NZ-SA rivalry doesn't just extend to the rugby field

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is excited and looking forward to locking horns with the Proteas in the two-match Test series.

The Proteas are in Christchurch as they take on reigning World Test Championship winners with the first Test scheduled on 17 February.

Southee hinted at the renowned Springboks and All Blacks rivalry and said it'll be the same kind of intensity on the cricket field.

Black Caps fast bowler Tim Southee says the sporting rivalry between New Zealand and South Africa is not only limited to the rugby field.

The Proteas are in Christchurch for a two-match Test series against world number two New Zealand, which will form part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship.

The great sporting rivalry between the two countries is predominately known on the rugby field, with the Springboks and All Blacks clashes always a monumental fixture.

After arriving in New Zealand last Friday, the Proteas are preparing to face the reigning World Test Championship winners at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Southee is looking forward to their first Test series against the Proteas since 2017 and hopes the rivalry continues on the cricket pitch.

"Dean Elgar, who is a courageous cricketer and leads from the front, and the way he goes about things... they obviously also too have an exciting bowling attack," Southee said in a Black Caps video clip on Twitter.

"Although there has been a number of personnel changes, the style that they play and they're very passionate about where they're from and what they're representing.

"In every sport, New Zealand and South Africa is a great rivalry and it's no different on the cricket field... it should be an exciting few weeks."

The Black Caps have never beaten the Proteas in a Test series at home or away.

In the 45 Tests the two teams have faced off, the Black Caps have only tasted victory in four Tests, lost 25 and 16 draws.

New Zealand's last Test win over the Proteas came in 2004 when they defeated Graeme Smith's side in Auckland - they drew the Test series 1-1.

Black Caps pace bowler Kyle Jamieson says that he has seen what the Proteas have done against India after South Africa came from behind to win the Test series 2-1 last month.

"I've seen them take down India in the recent weeks and months. They'll represent a big challenge for us and we'll look at that leading up to the first Test, but we're looking forward to it."

The first Test between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled for Thursday, 17 February (00:00 SA time).

South Africa in New Zealand squads: Proteas Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain, Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Zubayr Hamza (Western Province), Simon Harmer (Titans), Marco Jansen (Warriors), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Ryan Rickelton (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (wicket-keeper, Western Province) New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young