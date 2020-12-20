Boost for Proteas as latest Covid-19 tests all negative ahead of Sri Lanka tests

Embattled Cricket South Africa received a timely boost with none of the Proteas players returning positive Covid-19 tests before entering their bio-secure environment ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka.

In a boost of sorts for beleaguered Cricket South Africa (CSA), the Proteas on Saturday entered their bio-secure environment - stationed in Irene near Pretoria - with all of the squad returning negative Covid-19 test results.

There had been concerns that the national team's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which commences in Centurion next weekend could be compromised after two unnamed squad members dropped out of the reckoning earlier this week due to being infected.

That followed the news that at least ten players included for the series were involved in two separate 4-Day Franchise Series fixtures that were affected by positive Covid-19 tests.

One of them, a match between the Titans and Dolphins, was called off at the start of the scheduled second day.

"CSA is pleased to report that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results from the Covid-19 tests that were conducted upon their entry into the Bio-Secure Environment (on Saturday)," the federation said in a statement.

Despite this promising development, both South Africa and Sri Lanka won't be resting on their laurels as the Proteas' recently concluded white-ball series against England ended in acrimonious circumstances when several coronavirus concerns saw the tour being abandoned with only the three-match T20 series being completed.

It led to a war of words between the two countries' governing bodies over the integrity of CSA's bio-secure arrangements.

CSA also had to provide renewed assurances to the Sri Lankans, who expressed doubts about coming to South Africa over the drama.

Proteas Test squad against Sri Lanka:



Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Migael Pretorius (Knights), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights)



Test series v Sri Lanka:



Saturday, 26-30 December 2020 at 10:00



First Test (WTC) South Africa v Sri Lanka, SuperSport Park, Centurion



Sunday, 3-7 January 2021 at 10:00



Second Test (WTC) South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Wanderers, Johannesburg

- Compiled by Sport24 Staff