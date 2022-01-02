Boucher admits De Kock's retirement came as a shock

Quinton de Kock dropped a bombshell on Friday with the news that he would retire from Test cricket.
While the Proteas' brain trust knew that De Kock wouldn't be available for the second and third Test due to the birth of his first child, they didn't expect the first Test loss against India to be his final game in whites for South Africa.
That much is clear when Rapport spoke to Proteas' coach, Mark Boucher.
"You do not expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age," said Boucher.
"It came as a shock. But we fully respect his reasons."
Boucher said the Proteas have no option to dwell on De Kock's decision but must instead focus on the second Test against India which gets underway at the Wanderers on Monday, 3 January.
"It’s sad, but we’ll have to keep going," Boucher said.
"We’re in the middle of a series and we cannot wonder about it for too long. We need to focus on the guys who come in his place and hopefully, they can do something similar to what Quinny offered us.
“He had a fantastic Test career.”