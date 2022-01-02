Proteas

55m ago

add bookmark

Boucher admits De Kock's retirement came as a shock

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
South African coach Mark Boucher
South African coach Mark Boucher
Seb Daly/Getty Images

Quinton de Kock dropped a bombshell on Friday with the news that he would retire from Test cricket.

While the Proteas' brain trust knew that De Kock wouldn't be available for the second and third Test due to the birth of his first child, they didn't expect the first Test loss against India to be his final game in whites for South Africa.

That much is clear when Rapport spoke to Proteas' coach, Mark Boucher. 

"You do not expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age," said Boucher.

"It came as a shock. But we fully respect his reasons."

Boucher said the Proteas have no option to dwell on De Kock's decision but must instead focus on the second Test against India which gets underway at the Wanderers on Monday, 3 January. 

"It’s sad, but we’ll have to keep going," Boucher said. 

"We’re in the middle of a series and we cannot wonder about it for too long. We need to focus on the guys who come in his place and hopefully, they can do something similar to what Quinny offered us.

“He had a fantastic Test career.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasquinton de kockmark bouchercricket
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6003 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 970 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3269 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo