Boucher admits De Kock's retirement came as a shock

Quinton de Kock dropped a bombshell on Friday with the news that he would retire from Test cricket.

While the Proteas' brain trust knew that De Kock wouldn't be available for the second and third Test due to the birth of his first child, they didn't expect the first Test loss against India to be his final game in whites for South Africa.

That much is clear when Rapport spoke to Proteas' coach, Mark Boucher.

"You do not expect anyone of his calibre to retire at that age," said Boucher.