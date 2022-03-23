Boucher bemoans lack of intent as Proteas schooled by Tigers: 'We went to sleep'

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says his side lacked intent in their loss to Bangladesh at Centurion on Wednesday.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said his side was "outplayed" in their 2-1 ODI series loss to Bangladesh while he questioned the intent of his batters in their nine-wicket loss in the third ODI on Wednesday.



It was as poor an outing as you are likely to see from the South Africans, who were bowled all out for 154 at Centurion in the series decider.

Bangladesh did not break a sweat in their chase, cruising home with nine wickets in hand and with 23.3 over to spare.

Having won the toss and opting to bat, the Proteas were off to a superb start and were 46/0 before Quinton de Kock was dismissed in the seventh over to start the rot.

Opening partner Janneman Malan top-scored with 39, but Taskin Ahmed's 5/35 was too hot for the Proteas to handle, and the collapse was astonishing.

Speaking after the match, Boucher pointed to a "fear" of getting out, criticising his batters for not being proactive enough in the middle.

"I just think we lacked intent," said Boucher.

"We got off to a very good start with Quinny and Janneman, and we just went to sleep.

"It's certainly not the way we want to play. After a good start, we want to come in with a lot of intent and take the game forward, and we just didn't do that.

"They bowled well, but I still think you've got to take some risks along the way to create some scoring opportunities, and we didn't do that.

"It's almost like we were going out with the fear of getting out instead of going out to score a total, which if you look at the way the wicket played was over 300.

"The intent just lacked, which spiralled into a collapse which was the end of us."

Boucher said the squad had been working on breeding a fearless approach to their batting, but the execution was still lacking.

"We want them to go out there and be proactive and they just didn't do that today," said Boucher.

"We've been working on shots and shot selection, so the guys know that they have the armoury for it, but it's one thing to understand that you've got it and another thing to execute.

"There seems to be a bit of a fear about getting out at the moment ... it seems like a block.

"It's more mental than technical."



