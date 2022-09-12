Proteas

31m ago

Boucher bombshell: Proteas coach to step down after T20 World Cup

Craig Taylor
Craig Taylor
Cricket South Africa (CSA) dropped a bombshell on Monday with the news that Proteas head coach Mark Boucher will step down from his role after the 2022 T20 World Cup set to take place in Australia in October.

In a statement released to the media, CSA said that Boucher "has decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives."

"While Cricket SA greatly regrets that Mr Boucher is unable to see out the term of his contract, it respects his decision and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," the statement added. 

Boucher was appointed as head coach of the Proteas in December 2019. During his tenure, the side registered 11 wins in the Test area, including a come-from-behind 2-1 series win over a much-vaunted Indian side last summer. 

Under Boucher, the Proteas also recorded 12 ODI wins and another 23 victories in T20 cricket.

After returning from England, where the Proteas lost the Test series 2-1, Boucher will oversee a white-ball tour of India and then the T20 World Cup, where South Africa are grouped alongside Bangladesh, India and Pakistan. The tournament will run from 16 October to 13 November.  

Speaking of Boucher's resignation, CSA chief executive officer Pholetsi Moseki thanked him for his contribution over the past three years.

"We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the head coach over the past three years," said Moseki.

"He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas.  

"We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career," he added. 

CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said the organisation was saddened by Boucher's decision, calling him a "Proteas legend".

"We are deeply saddened by Mark's decision to leave us, but we also understand and respect his wishes. 

"He is a Proteas legend and has done so much for the game in our country, both on the field and over the last three years off it, which we highly appreciate.  

"He has built a sound platform for South Africa to flourish in all three formats, and I'm sure we will see the results of that at the T20 World Cup next month. He has a settled squad already, one that is growing in confidence, and we look forward to watching them in their important series in India before they head to Australia," Nkwe said.

CSA said that Boucher's successor would be announced in due course. 


 

