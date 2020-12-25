Proteas

56m ago

add bookmark

Mark Boucher confident of chances against Sri Lanka

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher
Mark Boucher
PA/Supplied

Proteas coach Mark Boucher believes his team is capable of defeating Sri Lanka in the two-Test series which starts at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday.

"We're in a rebuilding phase and we've got some youngsters around but we're playing in conditions that suit us better than the opposition," said Boucher on Friday.

"If we hit our straps and execute the plans we've put in place I think we'll give ourselves a very good chance to win against them."

Sri Lanka have won their most recent four Tests against South Africa, including a shock 2-0 series win on their tour two seasons ago.

"I didn't watch a lot of it," Boucher said of the 2018/19 series, "But it's something we can channel to our advantage. We can't just coast into this as a team."

READ | Proteas settle on 'meaningful gesture' to show united front against racism

South Africa have a strong record at Centurion, which includes wins in all four previous Tests against Sri Lanka at the venue.

Boucher said there were "a couple of niggles" involving fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Glenton Stuurman that would delay the final selection of a playing eleven.

Both came through intensive training on Thursday without any apparent problems but Boucher said they would need to be assessed after a night's rest.

Sri Lanka also have an injury concern, with Suranga Lakmal nursing a hamstring strain. Lakmal was described by coach Mickey Arthur earlier in the week as "the leader of our attack".

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne told journalists on Thursday that he believed his team could match South Africa in the quality of their pace bowling. "If you look at pace, we're about equal," he said.

"I think the batsmen will be the difference. Whoever has the better batting side has a good chance of winning the series."

Both teams are staying at a country club near Pretoria within easy driving distance of the Test venues in Centurion and Johannesburg.

With a surge in Covid-19 infections in South Africa, both Tests will be played without spectators.

Neither side has played a red-ball international since January, when South Africa finished 3-1 losers in a home series against England while Sri Lanka were winning a two-match series 1-0 in Zimbabwe.

Play starts at 10:00.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Fearless' former England batsman Edrich dies at 83
Skipper De Kock to bat at number 5 for Proteas, Boucher confirms
Paine wary of depleted India in Melbourne
Read more on:
sri lankaproteasmark bouchercricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10796 votes
Cricket
12% - 2995 votes
Football
19% - 4822 votes
Athletics
2% - 645 votes
Boxing
1% - 248 votes
Cycling
2% - 602 votes
Golf
5% - 1313 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2190 votes
Tennis
3% - 856 votes
Water sports
1% - 229 votes
American sports
1% - 315 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 831 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo