Boucher confirms Verreynne has inside track to become Proteas' new Test gloveman

Following the retirement of Quinton de Kock from Test cricket, Proteas' coach, Mark Boucher confirmed that Kyler Verreynne will most likely be handed the gloves against India at the Wanderers on Monday.

Speaking to Rapport, Boucher believes that Verreynne, who has been on numerous tours with the national team during 2021, is ready for the challenge.

"He [Verreynne] waited his turn and honed his game," said Boucher.

"We have been working closely with him lately.

“It’s not that he is new to the system. He’s been around the guys for a while.

"So he will quietly have confidence in his game and he will be able to move in seamlessly," Boucher added.

The Proteas' selectors will also have a decision to make on fast bowler Duanne Olivier who has fully recovered from Covid-19.

Marco Jansen was handed a Test debut in the loss to India at the Wanderers and after struggling initially, ended taking five wickets in the match.