Proteas

1h ago

add bookmark

Boucher confirms Verreynne has inside track to become Proteas' new Test gloveman

accreditation
Compiled by Craig Taylor
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kyle Verreynne (CSA media)
Kyle Verreynne (CSA media)

Following the retirement of Quinton de Kock from Test cricket, Proteas' coach, Mark Boucher confirmed that Kyler Verreynne will most likely be handed the gloves against India at the Wanderers on Monday.

READ | Boucher admits De Kock's retirement came as a shock

Speaking to Rapport, Boucher believes that Verreynne, who has been on numerous tours with the national team during 2021, is ready for the challenge. 

"He [Verreynne] waited his turn and honed his game," said Boucher.

"We have been working closely with him lately.

“It’s not that he is new to the system. He’s been around the guys for a while.

"So he will quietly have confidence in his game and he will be able to move in seamlessly," Boucher added.

The Proteas' selectors will also have a decision to make on fast bowler Duanne Olivier who has fully recovered from Covid-19.

Marco Jansen was handed a Test debut in the loss to India at the Wanderers and after struggling initially, ended taking five wickets in the match. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteaskyle verreynnecrickew
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6003 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 970 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3271 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5126 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo