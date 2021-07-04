Proteas

Boucher heaps praise on 'fantastic' Bavuma: 'He led the side beautifully'

Lloyd Burnard
South African batsman Temba Bavuma
Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher says new skipper Temba Bavuma "led the side beautifully" in South Africa's T20 series win over the West Indies.

The Proteas beat the world champions by 25 runs in the fifth and final T20 in Grenada on Saturday, claiming a 3-2 series win. 

This was Bavuma's first full series since being named South Africa's full-time skipper in both T20 and ODI cricket, and the fact that the Proteas had lost their five previous T20 series before this one means they have undoubtedly taken a step in the right direction. 

Bavuma posted scores of 22, 46, 1, 7 and 0 in his five innings during the series and that is an area where he will want to improve in consistency, but speaking after Saturday's win Boucher said he had been hugely impressed by his new captain. 

"Temba was great," Boucher said. 

"It's difficult to judge a captain when the side is bating, but I think our bowling throughout the whole series was fantastic, give or take one or two bad overs here and there.

"I think he had a fantastic series managing his bowlers.

"It is quite tough up front, so there are times when you have to have a bit of a gamble and maybe one or two of those didn't pay off, but that's T20 cricket.

"I think he led the side beautifully throughout the whole series and I think that showed in our bowling."

The Proteas will leave for Ireland immediately for a white ball tour of three ODIs and three T20s, with the ODIs starting on 11 July. 

