Boucher laments senior batsmen 'not standing up' in Pakistan series

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said he was disappointed by the output of the senior players in the Pakistan series.

Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock only managed 218 runs between them.

The trio played a crucial role in South Africa's last Test win in Asia in 2014.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said the lack of contributions from his senior batsmen played a massive role in the team not being able to gain a foothold in the two Tests against Pakistan.

The senior trio of Dean Elgar, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock only managed 218 runs between them in the four innings in the series as South Africa lost the Tests by seven wickets and 95 runs respectively. They only had one 50 between them.

This is in sharp contrast to how they positively contributed to SA's last win in Asia against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2014.

In that game, the trio contributed 234 runs, just over half of SA's 455 that went a long way to securing a 153-run win. After winning that series, the Proteas neither won a series nor a Test in Asia.

"It was disappointing. If you want to have a shot of winning an overseas series, you need your senior players who have been in those conditions before, they should know what to expect. You need your senior players to stand up and unfortunately, it didn't happen in this series," Boucher said.

"I can't really put my finger on it, but if you are going to win a series away from home, you need senior players to stand up and perform and that didn't happen."

SA's collapses were in sharp focus leading into the series, but in the Rawalpindi Test, they showed their true colours.

If the first innings collapse of 5/37 looked ugly, it was followed up by 7/33 in the second innings.

The second innings capitulation was particularly galling in that SA had batted themselves into a reasonable position to stage a late assault if they had wickets in hand.

That didn't happen and the Proteas have now lost nine consecutive Tests in Asia since 2018.

Boucher won a Test in every Asian country he played in and two series in Pakistan in 1997 and 2007.

His long career with the Proteas saw him go through various phases with the team, but he didn't remember experiencing the kind of collapses the team has become prone to.

"We really didn't have these batting collapses because we had all-rounders. In the recent past, we haven't had the all- rounders. We added the extra all-rounder and it didn't seem to work, even though it seemed to work a bit in the first innings," Boucher said.

"We put ourselves under pressure by being four down early, got some momentum, but gave it away. We're in the subcontinent but the new ball did the trick. Collapses can happen, but not to the extend of losing seven wickets. That's a major batting collapse. Our match awareness with the new ball wasn't the best and it's the reason why we suffered the batting collapse."