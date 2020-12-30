Boucher not in the business of providing cheap Proteas Test batting spots

The rookie batsmen in the Proteas' Test squad shouldn't expect any freebies in terms of selection anytime soon.

Head coach Mark Boucher pointed out that there's no reason to tinker with a batting order that has just come off posting a record 621.

While the Proteas' batting order has a formidable look to it, it has underperformed for the best part of 24 months and changing now would undermine the confidence gained for the first Test.

Proteas supporters shouldn't expect the willingness to assemble an inexperienced attack for the victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka to be extended to the batting order.



The fine respective performances of the 22-year-old duo of Lutho Sipamla and Wiaan Mulder, who between them boast only three caps, led to a polite enquiry after the win by an innings and 45 runs whether, the rookie batsmen in the squad, notably Raynard van Tonder and Kyle Verreynne, could get a look-in for the second Test at the Wanderers.

However, Mark Boucher, national coach, was justifiably emphatic in stating that there's pretty much no chance of that happening at all.

"We just scored over 600, why would I want to change our batting order?"

Indeed, the 621 scored by the Proteas in their only innings featured a magnificent, career-best 199 from 36-year-old Faf du Plessis, 95 from Dean Elgar, 71 from Temba Bavuma and 68 from Aiden Markram.

In other words: one of the bigger strengths of this current South African squad is an imposing, experienced batting order.

"This is Test match cricket," said Boucher.

"You don't just get handed an opportunity. The guys that played in this game and made runs will be keeping their places. In Tests, you wait for your opportunity to come.

"Sure, we have a couple of really good batters waiting in the wings and we'll keep working on them so that when the opportunity arises, they grab it.

"For now, I think everyone will agree that it's going to be very difficult for us to go chopping and changing."

Important to note too is that while the Proteas' batting order has a formidable look to it, it has underperformed for the best part of 24 months.

There's little need to go tamper with it after such a substantial shot of confidence in the arm.

"When been through some tough times as a batting group of late," said Boucher.

"We'll take that score of (621) and run with it. There are big series ahead against Pakistan and Australia, it's no time for experimentation."

Despite the temptation to assemble an all-seam attack for a traditionally favourable Wanderers wicket - especially in light of Kagiso Rabada and Beuran Hendricks' returns - Boucher believes it's unlikely that Keshav Maharaj, the only specialist spinner in the squad, will be discarded.

He showed his worth as a lower order batter, punching his way to a career-best 73, though his bowling output was less productive.

That said, Sri Lanka's weakened, seamer-based attack would've been even more toothless had it not been for debutant leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished with four wickets.

"I'm not a big fan of going into a Test without a spinner," said Boucher.

"I believe it's quite dangerous. If Sri Lanka didn't have a spinner, they would've been worse off. Look at all the venues in South Africa and one would see that Keshav's bowled well at all of them. I doubt that we'll go into a game without him."

The second Test at the Wanderers starts on Sunday, with the first ball being bowled at 10:00.

Proteas Test Squad vs Sri Lanka



Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Aiden Markram (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (ions), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Sarel Erwee (Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Raynard van Tonder (Knights).