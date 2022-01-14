Proteas

43m ago

add bookmark

Boucher praises fight of leaders Elgar, Bavuma in historic Proteas series win

accreditation
Lloyd Burnard
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mark Boucher (Gallo)
Mark Boucher (Gallo)
  • Mark Boucher says this Test series win over India must rank as one of the best for South Africa. 
  • The Proteas coach praised the roles of leaders Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma in leading the charge. 
  • South Africa beat India, the top-ranked side in Test cricket, 2-1 in the series.

Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has heaped praise on the character shown by his side after their famous 2-1 series win over India. 

South Africa had gone 1-0 down in the series after losing the Boxing Day Test at Centurion, and as Boucher pointed out after Friday's third Test triumph at Newlands, few had given them a chance after that. 

Two stunning performances followed, as the Proteas won the second Test at the Wanderers and then the third at Newlands on Friday. 

In both matches, South Africa had to chase scores of over 200 - 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town - and the resilience they showed with the bat on both occasions secured a series victory that will go down as one of the greatest in the history of this cricketing nation. 

Boucher said this was "right up there" in terms of the series he had been involved in both as a player and a coach, but he was quick to shift the focus to his players who got the job done. 

"It's been great," Boucher said when asked to respond to the fight and character shown by his charges. 

"It doesn't surprise me, because you've got Dean as well who is that sort of character and he led from the front.

"You've got Temba as the vice-captain who is the same fighter with that spirit in him, so you've got two leaders like that who the guys are going to follow.

"The guys stood up with regards to their own games as well."

The character was shown, Boucher added, in the way the Proteas bounced back despite the largely shared belief that they were no match for the top-ranked Indians going into the series.

"A lot of people, including the media, had written us off after day one of the first Test," the coach said. 

"To come back after losing the first day badly to then compete in the first Test, and then to win the second and third Tests ... this Indian team is probably the best team in world cricket Test-wise at the moment.

"This is something that our boys certainly won't take for granted."

Despite having played 147 Tests and 295 ODIs for his country as a player, Boucher acknowledged that he was feeling the nerves on the morning of day four when the Proteas needed 111 runs to win with eight wickets in hand. 

"It was quite a nervous day for the changeroom," said Boucher.

"As a coach you actually have your hands tied behind your back and you can't go out there and change the game at all, but from a nerves perspective, it was one of my more nervous Test days.

"The whole Test series was hard-fought, good cricket.

"It must be up there with one of the best Test series to be played, certainly in South Africa."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
proteasmark bouchercape towncricket
loading... Live
Australia 241/6
England 0
View More
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
39% - 6314 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
6% - 1007 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
21% - 3425 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
33% - 5379 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Showmax
The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson

07 Sep 2021

The story of a legend: Sir Alex Ferguson
This week's Premier League matches live

07 Sep 2021

This week's Premier League matches live
Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m

07 Sep 2021

Watch live sport with Showmax Pro from R225 p/m
See more from Showmax
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo