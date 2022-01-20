Boucher responds to misconduct charges: 'I am solely focused on duties as Proteas head coach'

Proteas coach Mark Boucher says he remains committed to his role after it was confirmed on Thursday that he is facing charges of gross misconduct.

The charges relate to Boucher's role in Paul Adams' account of the discrimination that he experienced during his playing days as a Protea, where his team-mates - including Boucher - referred to him as "brown s***" during post-match fines meeting songs.

That was all revealed during the Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) hearings that were held towards the end of last year, after which Boucher released a 14-page affidavit apologising for his role in what Adams endured.

Thursday's announcement from Cricket SA did not come as a surprise after the SJN report was scathing of Boucher's behaviour in relation to Adams, and this is the next step in the process.

According to CSA, Boucher will now meet with Advocate Terry Motau on 26 January "to determine a timetable for the proceedings".

It has also been confirmed that Boucher is not suspended, and he will remain with the Proteas for their final two ODIs against India on Friday (Paarl) and Sunday (Newlands).

"I look forward to dealing with and defending these allegations which have been made and will do so at the hearing in due course," Boucher said.

"For now I am solely focused on my duties as head coach of the Proteas."

The Proteas have experienced a resurgence under Boucher in 2022.

1-0 down in the three-match Test series against India, the South Africans launched a stunning comeback to win the last two Tests in Johannesburg and Cape Town and claim the series 2-1.

Then, on Wednesday, they beat India by 31 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series.