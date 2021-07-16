Boucher reveals how #UnrestSA has impacted Proteas: 'Guys have been personally affected'

On Friday night, the Proteas beat Ireland by 70 runs to tie their ODI series 1-1.

It is far from the result head coach Mark Boucher would have wanted, but after the first ODI was washed out and Ireland stunned South Africa in the second on Tuesday, this result ensured that the Proteas finished the series strong.

Attention will now shift to a three-match T20 series that gets under way on Monday as the Proteas continue their preparations for October's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Addressing media on Friday after the match, Boucher said his players would offer "no excuses" for their performance on Tuesday.

Still, he did acknowledge that the mental and emotional impact of watching violent riots and looting unfold in South Africa this week had impacted the group.

Boucher confirmed that some players had families directly affected by the unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and that dealing with all of it had been draining for the players.

"If we're honest, we weren't there the other day. Our awareness was down, and our intensity was down," said Boucher.

"It could be coming off a good win against West Indies, and usually you get a bit of time to take that in and get away for a week or so. We didn't have that, and we had to pack and fly for basically two days and then back into another bubble.

"What's going on back home, to say it's not affecting us is not true. I think it's affecting every South African.

"There was a lot of adrenaline and energy that went into the chats in the corridors and rooms so that probably did contribute to us being very low on energy."

With the players living in yet another strict bio-bubble environment, Boucher said it was even more challenging to find ways to deal with the stress accompanying the horrific news coming out of South Africa.

"It's tough. It's even tougher in bubbles, and one of the things we'd like to do is get the guys out a bit," he said.

"We have found a little space on the beach where the guys can go for a walk, albeit at 20:00, and there is a golf course next to us where we can play with certain restrictions.

"We're just giving space for everyone to get their emotions out and let them talk about what's going on back home.

"Keeping them in and then having to be locked down in your room can be quite tough, especially if you are personally affected, and I know there have been a couple of guys in our squad who have been.

"These are things that we didn't know we were going to have to deal with, and we're just going along with what we feel is going to be best for the players and just try to be there for the guys who are feeling quite emotionally drained by what's going on."

Boucher said he was satisfied with how his troops bounced back on Friday, though he was disappointed with how they took their foot off the gas in Ireland's run chase once the match was over as a contest.

"Today, we showed that when we do put our minds in it and play with a good energy, we are there," he said.