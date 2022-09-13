Boucher stumped by Proteas' batting woes: 'We can't hide away from it'

Proteas coach Mark Boucher did not hide his disappointment at his side's batting performance following their Test series loss against England.

The Proteas' batting woes resulted in a nine-wicket loss at The Oval to lose the three-match Test series 2-1.

Boucher insists their batting was 'not good enough' as they look to give players opportunities.

Boucher made headlines shortly after the defeat as he confirmed that he would step down from his role as head coach after next month's T20 World Cup.

But before his big announcement, Boucher addressed reporters at The Oval to express his disappointment as South Africa's battings failed once again to make any substantial innings.

The Proteas' batting inexperience was evident as the tourists were bundled out for 118 and 169 in the third Test, with Marco Jansen's 30 and Dean Elgar's 36 the two top scores for SA.

"I'm disappointed, it was a missed opportunity. We played some good cricket and we never put the runs on the board, so we never knew how we could test England in a way," said Boucher on Monday.

"We believed we had the bowlers to take 20 wickets, but bottom line, you've got to score the runs and we never got them on board.

"Our guys didn't go out and play maverick cricket, we tried really hard, but they got tested and fell short with their batting technically and some good bowling. We knew England had a good bowling attack, unfortunately, we couldn't stand up to it."

The Proteas were forced to make changes ahead of the final Test and it saw Elgar and Kagiso Rabada as the only players to have played more than 50 Tests.

Opener Sarel Erwee's 73 at Lord's was the only half-century by an SA batter in the series, with England scoring four half-centuries and two centuries.

Boucher says that inconsistency in the batting line-up has become a problem, but it's also got to do with form.

"These batters that are here have constantly been the best batters in our country, if you look at our last top seven batters that played in England, there was 470-odd Test matches. With our 10 who batted in the top seven in this series, I think it's about 170. So there's a big difference," said Boucher.

"The only way to get experience is to go out there and play. We backed a couple of batters to play in quite a few Test matches in conditions when the ball went around a bit, and they haven't come off, which has been an issue for us.

"We were forced into a position in the last game where we had to give opportunities to other guys. We can't just keep going with the same guys and they keep failing," he continued.

"You can see guys really trying hard, but you can see the guys are sinking hole, the harder they try, the deeper they fall in.

"The batting was an issue, our top average was 27, which is not good enough. We can't hide away from it and have to put it right."

Boucher argues that it's tough to instil various methods of batting as a coach as they can only change so much at an international level.

"We give the guys freedom to play and express themselves. In these conditions, you have to trust your defence and we haven't been able to keep out their good balls," said Boucher.

"It's one thing to say to the guys, go play with freedom, but there are consequences when guys are fighting for Test spots and their careers.

"As much as a coach can say, we want you to be aggressive within your blueprint, it's up to the player and the character that comes with it. We've been exposed to some technical flaws, but it's a fine line as a coach.

"This is not an academy of learning, this is Test and international cricket. You don't want to change too much as they get in and maybe we change them too much or we should let them be themselves. We've got to go back to the drawing board and say let's look at your play in different conditions."