Proteas plot life after Boucher as Maketa named interim coach for Australia tour

Compiled by Lynn Butler
Malibongwe Maketa. (Photo by Johan Rynners/Gallo Images)
  • Cricket SA has named Malibongwe Maketa as the Proteas' interim head coach for the upcoming Test series in Australia.
  • Maketa will replace Mark Boucher, who will step down from his role following the T20 World Cup Down Under.
  • The Proteas take on Australia in three Tests over the festive season.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced that South Africa A coach Malibongwe Maketa has been appointed as the Proteas' interim head coach for their upcoming three-match Test tour of Australia.

Maketa will replace Mark Boucher, who will step down as Proteas head coach following the completion of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia.

The 42-year-old Maketa will step into his new role from December until early January.

Maketa, who is currently the South Africa A coach and National Academy Lead, will take charge of the Proteas in their upcoming penultimate series of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) in Australia.

The Proteas find themselves placed second on the table behind Australia following two series wins, one loss and one draw in the second cycle of the WTC.  

Maketa, who was the Proteas assistant head coach from 2017-2019, was part of South Africa's Test tour of England earlier this year, where he worked as a consultant during the four-day warm-up match against the England Lions and the triumphant first Test at Lord's in August.

Director of cricket, Enoch Nkwe, stated that Cricket SA was looking for someone who knew the players well and could easily take over the helm.

"We are pleased to name Malibongwe as our interim coach to lead the Proteas in Australia. He is a familiar face to the environment and has worked in the same space previously when he served as assistant coach," said Nkwe.

"Mali knows most of the players well; they know him too; and with such a short time between now and the tour, we, as Cricket South Africa, felt we needed someone who could step in immediately and lead us through what is an important series for the Proteas.  

"We would like to wish him well on his appointment. He has our full support, and we have no doubt he will do South Africans proud in this series." 

CSA CEO, Pholetsi Moseki, welcomed Maketa to the Proteas setup.  

"Malibongwe has earned respect and acclaim as a coach and a leader. This interim appointment is in recognition of his ability to ingratiate himself into any system and assure continuity," said Moseki.

"As no stranger to the Proteas setup, I am confident that he will acquit himself well and hit the ground running."

South Africa Test tour to Australia fixtures:

17-21 December 2022 

Australia vs South Africa - The Gabba, Brisbane  

26-30 December 2022

Australia vs South Africa - MCG, Melbourne  

4-8 January 2023 

Australia vs South Africa - SCG, Sydney

