Boxing Day and New Year's Tests against India as CSA, BCCI announce summer tour

India will tour South Africa in December and January.

The multi-format tour includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Test matches.

The Test matches are scheduled for Boxing Day at SuperSport Park and Newlands from 3 January.

India's tour schedule for their 2023/24 visit to South Africa at the end of the year has been finalised by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The two teams will play each other in two Tests, three ODIs and three T20s from 10 December to 7 January across multiple venues.

The T20I series starts on Sunday, 10 December at Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. The second and third T20Is will follow at St George's Park and the Wanderers on Tuesday, 12 December, and Thursday, 14 December, respectively.

The Wanderers will host the Pink Day ODI on Sunday, 17 December, before the sides head back to Gqeberha for the second ODI on Tuesday, 19 December.

The final match of the series will be played at Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday, 21 December.

The Freedom Series, which honours two global icons in Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, gets under way with the Boxing Day Test at SuperSport Park from 26-30 December.

The highly anticipated tour will conclude with the New Year's Test at Newlands Cricket Ground from 3-7 January.

"Cricket South Africa eagerly awaits the arrival of the Indian Cricket team and their passionate fans on our shores," said CSA chairperson Lawson Naidoo.

"This is an important tour for both teams, and I am really pleased that we will have a full tour comprising all three formats of the game. Both South Africa and India boast exceptional talent, and we can look forward to exciting cricket and thrilling matches.

"The tour also allows us to showcase the best of South Africa, and we have spread out matches across the nation. We share an excellent rapport with the BCCI, and I thank them for their support throughout the process of putting the tour in place."

Honorary secretary of the BCCI, Jay Shah, added: "The Freedom Series is significant not just because it features two excellent Test teams, but also because it honours Mahatma Gandhi and Nelson Mandela, two great leaders who shaped our respective nations, and the world around them.

"The Boxing Day Test and the New Year's Test are amongst the most important fixtures on the international cricket calendar, and the schedule has been planned particularly around these marquee dates.

"India has always received strong support in South Africa, and I am confident that fans will be treated to some enthralling contests with no shortage of intensity."



