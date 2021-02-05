BREAKING | CSA acting CEO Kugandrie Govender returns to role following suspension lifting

Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Kugandrie Govender has returned to her roles as chief commercial officer and acting CEO, Sport24 understands.

CSA on Friday announced the lifting of Govender's suspension in a press statement that didn’t clarify whether Govender would return to the organisation and occupy her old positions.

However, Sport24 has it on good authority that Govender would be returning to both aforementioned roles with immediate effect.

ANALYSIS | Late Oz withdrawal to cut CSA cashflow but long-term rights deals cushion blow



It also appears the Govender case will be going to the CCMA, the legislated labour arbiter in the country, with CSA saying that the lifting of the suspension "has no bearing on the merits of the disciplinary case brought against Ms Govender".

Govender was issued a notice of suspension more than a month ago, on 14 December last year, which came days after company secretary Welsh Gwaza was also suspended by the sitting interim board.

She was accused of "misconduct while in the position as Chief Commercial Officer of CSA and while Acting CEO".

In its latest statement, CSA said:

"The notice of suspension against Ms Kugandrie Govender was uplifted earlier today by mutual agreement between the parties and out of an abundance of caution.

"CSA agreed to this upliftment in order to deal with a legal technicality pertaining to the notice of suspension issued on 14 December 2020.

"This technical matter has no bearing on the merits of the disciplinary case brought against Ms Govender by CSA, which is set to proceed later this month.

"So as not to prejudice Ms Govender, CSA will not be making any further comment on the matter which remains at a sensitive stage."

Govender's charges, who was suspended on full pay, included the following:

"The role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019;

"Various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and

"The role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal."

Sport24 also understands that her 28 January disciplinary hearing, where she was meant to answer to the above charges, did not take place as scheduled.

Govender acted as CEO from the time Jacques Faul, who was also acting following Thabang Moroe’s suspension in December 2019, stepped aside and returned to the Titans in August last year.