Proteas

15m ago

add bookmark

BREAKING | CSA interim board seeks to remove ex-cricketer Omphile Ramela

Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Omphile Ramela at the Lions.
Omphile Ramela at the Lions.
(Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board has brought proceedings against one of its own members, Omphile Ramela, seeking to remove him from the structure.

Interim board chair Judge Zak Yacoob confirmed to media during a virtual press conference on Thursday morning that Ramela was facing possible expulsion from the board that was elected by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Yacoob alleged that Ramela, who was the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) representative on the board, was "obstructive" and "refused to accept majority decisions".

This is a developing story ...

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Golf days? Restricted nets? Blame game futile after Proteas v England bubble bursts
Who is CSA's suspended company secretary and 'man of mystery' Welsh Gwaza?
CSA 'deeply regretful' as Covid-19 puts England tour in jeopardy
Read more on:
csaparliamentsports ministrysascocinterim boardrihan richardsomphile ramelazak yacoobcricket
Voting Booth
What is your favourite sport to watch on TV?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 10449 votes
Cricket
11% - 2867 votes
Football
19% - 4701 votes
Athletics
2% - 620 votes
Boxing
1% - 240 votes
Cycling
2% - 574 votes
Golf
5% - 1256 votes
Motorsport
8% - 2092 votes
Tennis
3% - 838 votes
Water sports
1% - 223 votes
American sports
1% - 305 votes
MMA / WWE / UFC
3% - 801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo