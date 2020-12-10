BREAKING | CSA interim board seeks to remove ex-cricketer Omphile Ramela

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) interim board has brought proceedings against one of its own members, Omphile Ramela, seeking to remove him from the structure.

Interim board chair Judge Zak Yacoob confirmed to media during a virtual press conference on Thursday morning that Ramela was facing possible expulsion from the board that was elected by Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Yacoob alleged that Ramela, who was the South African Cricketers’ Association (SACA) representative on the board, was "obstructive" and "refused to accept majority decisions".

This is a developing story ...