CSA Members Council resolves to dissolve entire board

The full Cricket South Africa (CSA) board is on the brink of being dissolved by the Members’ Council, Sport24 can reveal.

One Members’ Council member, who couldn’t speak on record due to a gag order on the body, confirmed that there was a resolution taken at a meeting on Thursday to dissolve the current board until the annual general meeting, set for December.

This came after two independent sources from within cricket, one close to the Members’ Council, another who was once a director, told Sport24 that the entire board had been forced to step down.

“The entire CSA board is out now,” said the former director.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa ramped up the pressure on CSA last week when he wrote a letter informing the crisis-riddled organisation of his intentions to intervene after seeing “no value in further engagement”.

Mthethwa had previously requested the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), who oversee sport in the country, to act in his proxy in dealing with the CSA crisis.

Sascoc’s board resolved to put together a task team intervention, but that plan fell dead in the water after CSA refused to hand over the Fundudzi Forensic Services report unless NDA agreements were signed, which Sascoc was unwilling to do.

This stalemate led to Mthethwa ratcheting up his intervention plans and informing the world cricket governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC), of his plans. CSA were given until 27 October to respond.

The only way to stave off government intervention, and prevent a possible sweeping ICC ban from cricket, was for CSA to adhere to multiple calls (from sponsors and stakeholders) for its board to step down.

“That resolution was taken,” said the source on the Members’ Council.

“There’s a meeting on Sunday that will rubber stamp the resolution taken at yesterday’s (Thursday’s) meeting.

“There are a number of proposals on the table and some things to be finalised before a final decision is made.”

The source close to the Member’s Council revealed some details of the meeting that led to the resolution to dissolve the board.

It appears that acting president Beresford Williams was again on the chopping block, after being implicated a number of times in the Fundudzi report.

Among the proposals, according to the source, was that Williams stepped down in lieu of the whole board, while other said non-independent directors (Members’ Council board representatives) stepped down.

However, the decision to dissolve the entire board held sway.

“There were a number of options tabled at the meeting,” the source said.

“The first was to take the minister on legally but the risk with that route is that the ICC would step in and likely ban all South African cricket.

“The second option was for the non-independent directors to step down and to allow the independent directors to remain and steer the ship onwards to the AGM.

“Some proposed that only Beresford [Williams] stepped down, because of the implications in the Fundudzi report.

“The other option was for the entire board to step down. They put it to a vote and went for that option, that they must all go.

“Now they are sorting out the legalities and they are setting up an interim board for the December AGM. That structure will likely have Sascoc’s involvement and the minister will be informed of the decision.”

It has also transpired that independent director Dheven Dharmalingam has accepted the board’s proposal that the board members step down by tendering his resignation.

Sport24 received a copy of what is believed to be Dharmalingam’s letter addressed to company secretary Welsh Gwaza.

Dheven Dharmalingam's resignation letter: Dear Board and Company Secretary Further to the recommendation taken last night , I would like the Company Secretary to advise the Members Council on my behalf as follows: Following the Board meeting last night I have engaged with no Director or anyone related to CSA in making the following commitment. I note that my appointment as an independent director is until the next AGM , which will be no later than 5th December 2020. I hereby confirm my acceptance to resign as a independent director, should the Member Council in its deliberations believe this is in the best interest of CSA. I remain committed to CSA, and wait for the final resolution from the Members Council . Kind Regards Dheven Dharmalingam

CSA had were sent urgent requests for comment and had not responded by the time of publishing.