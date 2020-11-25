BREAKING | Full Fundudzi report into CSA’s affairs finally released

Cricket South Africa have released the long-awaited full Fundudzi report, as promised on Wednesday.

The new CSA interim board had indicated that they intended releasing the full contents of the report.

The full report also delved in the much-publicised banning of five sports journalists, whose accreditation was revoked last year.

The 457-page report had previously been veiled, with a few administrators, Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and members of parliament allowed to view its contents, with the caveat that they needed to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

However, the newly appointed CSA interim board stated soon after their announcement in October that they were considering releasing the full report publicly. A summary report, compiled by Bowmans attorneys, was released in early October.

The scope of Fundudzi’s investigation touched on seven major points of investigation, namely:

Determine whether Management and Board of Directors adhered to Governance Framework;

Determine whether effective internal controls were in place to prevent or detect material misstatements and other irregularities;

Determine whether key sub-committees, reasonably relied on management information and applied reasonable levels of professional skepticism to such information before recommending such proposals for approval by the Board;

Determine whether there were completeness and adherence to key Policies (such as the Procurement Policy, Employee Expense Claims, Fraud Prevention Policy, Cell Phone Policy etc.);

Determine the Completeness and Correctness of Management reports over the last twelve (12) months;

Determine whether CSA’s funds were used for intended purposes;

Determine whether decisions were made in the interest of CSA;

Fundudzi were then tasked with sending their factual findings back to CSA in the manner done in the full 457-page report.

Within the investigation, Fundudzi were tasked by CSA to expedite their investigation into the conduct of former CSA CEO Thabang Moroe – who was dismissed in August after nine months on suspension since December last year.

Fundudzi sent a "draft report", the purpose of which was "to provide feedback to CSA specifically on the allegations against Moroe", according to the full report.

The full report also delved in the much-publicised banning of five sports journalists – namely Firdose Moonda, Ken Borland, Neil Manthorp, Stuart Hess and Telford Vice – whose accreditation was revoked on 25 November 2019 during the Mzansi Super League (MSL) tournament they were supposed to cover.

Fundudzi also looked into the domestic cricket restructure programme that was proposed under Moroe, expenditure relating to credit cards, exercising of step-in rights at affiliated unions (Western Province and North West), as well as effective internal controls.

Download the full report here.

This is a developing story.