BREAKING | Graeme Smith to face 'formal arbitration proceedings', Cricket SA confirm

Cricket South Africa (CSA) director of cricket Graeme Smith will face formal "arbitration proceedings" on Monday, a statement from his employers confirmed on Friday.

The hearing is the result of Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) chair Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza's "tentative findings" that Smith's and Proteas head coach Mark Boucher's appointments were procedurally "flawed".

Smith's first task when appointed as DOC in 2019 during a time of turmoil in cricket was to appoint Boucher to a four-year contract ahead of the England inbound tour that summer. However, Boucher was chosen without an interview process taking place and lacked the required Level 4 coaching qualification that's an international coaching standard for the Proteas job.

Smith, however, has maintained that he was handed unilateral powers to hire and fire people working under him "in consultation with the CEO".

This and other matters, mainly related to race and discrimination in cricket, were the subject of Ntebeza's hearings.

The former Proteas captain was initially appointed on a short-term basis, which was later extended by two years in March 2020.

That extension expires at the end of the month. CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo confirmed to Sport24 that Smith's job would be advertised.

CSA's full statement:

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that the "tentative findings" made by the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) report regarding its Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith, will be the subject of agreed formal arbitration proceedings commencing on 7 March 2022.

The arbitration will take place before well-respected advocates Ngwako Maenetje SC and Michael Bishop, who have been jointly appointed by the parties. Both CSA and Mr Smith will be legally represented. The findings of the arbitrators will be made public.

Lawson Naidoo, Chair of the CSA Board, commented: "The use of formal arbitration proceedings to deal with these issues is in keeping with CSA's commitment to deal with the SJN issues in a manner that treats them with utmost seriousness but also ensures fairness, due process and finality."

David Becker, Mr Smith's attorney, commented: "Graeme and his advisors have consistently voiced material concerns with the SJN process, in particular the "tentative findings" made against him. He looks forward to demonstrating through this impartial process that these findings are without merit".