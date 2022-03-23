Proteas

17m ago

BREAKING | Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza suspended from cricket amid suspected doping revelation

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
South African batter Zubayr Hamza (Charle Lombard/Gallo)
Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Proteas batsman Zubayr Hamza has agreed to a voluntary suspension from cricket after it emerged he tested positive for a prohibited substance under the International Cricket Council (ICC) anti-doping code.

The positive test followed an ICC anti-doping test on 17 January 2022, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

"Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC," the statement said.

CSA added: "The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system. The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr.

"CSA, SACA and WPCA are supporting Zubayr in this process, and will continue to do so until the matter is concluded."


Read more on:
zubayr hamzacricket
