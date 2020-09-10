Sascoc intervenes in cricket saga, sidelines CSA board and executives

Acting Sascoc CEO Ravi Govender confirmed a task team "intervention" was set to take place at Cricket SA but insisted it had not put the federation into administration.

Sascoc has not received the Fundudzi forensic report, which was used to axe Thabang Moroe, Govender confirmed.

Sport24 has been reliably informed the CSA board would meet on Thursday night to discuss the latest developments.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board has instituted an intervention into Cricket South Africa (CSA) but, acting CEO Ravi Govender insists CSA is not under administration.

Sascoc on Thursday told CSA that its board and executive, including the company secretary and acting CEO, should step aside while its soon-to-be-named task team conducts an investigation into the organisation, before reporting back within a month of commencing the "intervention".

"The Sascoc board further resolved that in order to facilitate the work of the task team, the CSA board and those senior executives who serve ex-officio on the board (the company secretary, the Acting CEO, the CFO and the COO) are directed to step aside from the administration of CSA on full pay pending the outcome of the task team’s investigations," a letter from Sascoc's acting president, Aleck Skhosana, read.

CSA has cascaded from one crisis to another in the past year, resulting in the dismissal of a number of high-ranking managers, not least its CEO, Thabang Moroe, as well as board member resignations, chief of which was president Chris Nenzani's less than three weeks before its AGM.

Sascoc, which met CSA last week regarding the administrative malaise, took the decision to institute a task team, whose members have yet to be finalised.

This hot on the heels of the Fundudzi Forensic Services external audit into cricket's affairs dating back to 2018, including the conduct of Moroe and the board.

"The short answer to that is, no, it's not under administration," Govender told Sport24.

"[But] the board has resolved to intervene with regards to Cricket South Africa. And we have further applied our minds that we need to appoint an independent task team, with the right kind of expertise, to look into the various issues expressed by the cricket community over the recent times.

"We have written to the Members' Council, the highest decision-making body in cricket, to inform them of the resolution of the board and to request to meet with them to further engage in terms of the roadmap that we believe would serve cricket correctly."

Part of the thorny relations, it appears, stems from the secrecy around the Fundudzi report, which Govender confirmed Sascoc had not received.

It has also been reported the Members' Council, cricket's highest decision-making body that comprises the affiliate presidents, has also not been presented with Fundudzi's report, bar the members who serve on the CSA board.

"We are not yet in receipt of the forensic report," said Govender. "Yes, the relationship is cordial. We are resolute in making sure that cricket can move forward.

"But we have been observing the reports in the media since December last year and the contentions among the cricket public and the recent resignations on the board plus the utterances by those who have left the board.

"We have also considered the fact that not all of us are privy to the Fundudzi report - certainly not all those that should be privy to it.

"The report was sanctioned by the Members' Council and they themselves didn't even see the report yet, or not all of them.

"We've met with Cricket South Africa, the minister and we are now going to meet with the Members' Council. All those things put together has identified a need for an intervention."

In its letter to CSA, where they mentioned invoking section 13 (4) of the National Sport and Recreation Act, Sascoc said:

"There can be no doubt that [recent events] have caused cricket to lose the trust and confidence of members of the public, stakeholders, sponsors and the players represented by SACA (South African Cricketers' Association). All this has brought cricket into disrepute".

The letter from Skhosana added:

"SASCOC has attempted to address these issues in two meetings with the CSA Board: one was exploratory, and the other failed to take place mainly because of the fact that CSA failed to make the Fundudzi Forensic Report available to the SASCOC Board despite promises and undertakings by CSA to do so. CSA is in receipt of our letter which records that the Board’s decision to make the said report available only on a limited basis to the President and Board members of SASCOC, is wholly unreasonable and irrational given the apparent nature and scope of the report.

The SASCOC board deliberated in relation to the above issues and concerns, and unanimously resolved to appoint a task team to conduct investigations into the affairs of CSA and within one month of its appointment to report its findings and recommendations to the SASCOC Board and Members Council of CSA."

Meanwhile, Govender insisted Sascoc had enough capacity to institute these intervening administrative proceedings against CSA despite being shrouded with its own administrative problems.



Its administrators, Ntambi Ravele and Barry Hendricks, have been in a dispute that required an arbiter after the former accused the latter of allegedly conspiring with Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes to prejudice her from standing for the Sascoc presidential elections.

"Most certainly," said Govender on whether it had the capacity to handle its administrative problems plus CSA's.

"This is not about Sascoc. This is about Cricket South Africa. As far as Sascoc is concerned, there are processes already in place for that to be resolved.

"We are having our special general meeting on the 19th of September and thereafter the elective conference. We have embarked on a roadmap, with the support and assistance of stakeholders, including the IOC [International Olympic Committee].

"We are well on our way to implementing all that needs to be implemented to take Sascoc to a higher level. Similarly with CSA, we've recognised the need for an intervention and we will put it in place."

Despite that, Govender said relations between CSA and Sascoc were cordial.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also met with CSA and Sascoc recently and is said to be in possession of the Fundudzi forensic report.

"They [CSA) have been quite cordial to us in our first meeting," Govender added. "Obviously, there are certain grey areas like the forensic report but I anticipate co-operation all round. Let's rather do things in the best interest of the game.

"In terms of our mandate as the macro body, people have turned to us, Sascoc, to provide an intervention.

"It's nothing untoward. It's all due process. It's applying the prescripts of our constitution. It doesn't matter who the individuals are … we are absolutely empowered by the [Sascoc] constitution to make such an intervention.

"We are meant to review, recommend and guide and if needs be place the organisation under administration. Various bodies have been asking for interventions, some of them directly to Sascoc. We have a duty to address these things. CSA is our member in … at this time, in good standing," he said.