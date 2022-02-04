Sune Luus to captain Proteas at World Cup in NZ as squad announced

The Proteas Women have announced a 15-player squad to take part in the World Cup in New Zealand next month.

Sune Luus will captain the side in the absence of Dane van Niekerk.

Van Niekerk is out injured after suffering a freak injury.

Sune Luus will captain the Proteas Women at the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand from next month in the continued absence of regular skipper Dane van Niekerk.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday named a 15-player squad for the tournament, which takes place from March 4 to April 3.

Van Niekerk is out with a freak injury she picked up after slipping at home, and while Luus has been captaining the Proteas in their ongoing ODI series against the West Indies, she has now also been given the responsibility on the grandest stage of them all.

There is good news with the inclusions of superstars Marizanne Kapp and Lizelle Lee, who are currently not playing against the Windies.

All-rounder Chloe Tryon will continue as vice-captain.

Proteas' 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad: Suné Luus (captain) (Titans Ladies), Chloé Tryon (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Lions), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (Dragons), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Masabata Klaas (Dragons), Mignon du Preez (Titans Ladies), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Sinalo Jafta (Western Province), Tazmin Brits (Dragons), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (Imperial Lions) Traveling reserves: Anneke Bosch (Dragons), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Raisibe Ntozakhe (Lions)

There was no room, however, for all-rounder Nadine de Klerk who is included as a travelling reserve.

South Africa were one of four nations, along with Australia, England and India who qualified for the competition based on their standings in the ICC Women’s Championship between 2017-2020, with head coach Hilton Moreeng's charges currently ranked second in the ICC One-Day International (ODI) rankings.

The eight-team tournament will kick off with a group stage round, where all teams play each other once before the top four sides compete in the semi-finals and finals.

South Africa will get their journey underway in Dunedin against Bangladesh on Saturday, 5 March, before moving onto Tauranga, Hamilton, and Wellington, and then wrapping up the round-robin stage with a clash against India in Christchurch on Sunday, 27 March.

Another crucial period for the ladies will be the enthralling back-to-back matches against England, hosts New Zealand and Australia on 14, 17 and 22 March.

"This is an exciting time for all involved, especially the players and management. The most exciting thing about this squad that’s going to the World Cup is that it complements our planning and our strategic selections over a period of time," said Proteas convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez.

"The squad was not just brought together in the last few months, it’s a process that we commenced in 2017 and we identified certain areas that we needed to strengthen. There were strategic selections made through various camps and tours that we’ve had and played prior to this.

"The players have come along nicely and in leaps and bounds, and it’s good to see that we can now, with injuries and key personnel out of the team, find strategic replacements to cover for them, which is important and speaks volumes of the depth that we’ve created within this programme.

"In 2020, when we went to New Zealand, we clinched the ODI series and from there that just set the tone for us to go and push on for the ODI World Cup and I think it is important that all the hard work has been put in, including the selections for the playing conditions that we see ourselves facing.

"Our team is ready to compete, and our team is ready to go further than just the semi-final berth and go and try and clinch the World Cup."

South Africa’s ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Fixtures:

Saturday, 05 March: Bangladesh v South Africa - University Oval, Dunedin

Friday, 11 March: Pakistan v South Africa - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Monday, 14 March: South Africa v England - Bay Oval, Tauranga

Thursday, 17 March: New Zealand v South Africa - Seddon Park, Hamilton

Tuesday, 22 March: South Africa v Australia - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Thursday, 24 March: South Africa v West Indies - Basin Reserve, Wellington

Sunday, 27 March: India v South Africa - Hagley Oval, Christchurch