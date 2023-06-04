1h ago

Share

Brevis blitzes 98* batting at No 7 as SA A beat Sri Lanka A by 4 wickets

accreditation
Compiled by Sibusiso Mjikeliso
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dewald Brevis. (Photo by Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images)
Dewald Brevis. (Photo by Isuru Sameera/Gallo Images)

Batting sensation Dewald Brevis clobbered an unbeaten 98 to power South Africa A to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka A in Pallekele on Sunday.

Brevis and Warriors youngster Beyers Swanepoel, who hit an undefeated 43, took SA A to 268/6 after chasing down Sri Lanka A's 264/8 in the 50-over game, the first in a three-match series.

Brevis hit seven sixes and six boundaries in his innings, while Swanepoel hit five boundaries and a six.

Batting first, Sri Lanka's total was driven by Janith Liyanage 76* and 68 by opener Nishan Madushka.

Lutho Sipamla (3/33 in 8 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for SA A. 

Keegan Petersen (42) and skipper Tony de Zorzi (35) were the other contributors to South Africa's batting cause.

The teams will meet in the second match in the series on Tuesday.

South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A

Tony de Zorzi (captain, Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy ( North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and Lizaad Williams (Titans).

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa adewald breviscricket
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Voting Booth
Who should replace Jacques Nienaber as Springbok coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Deon Davids
2% - 142 votes
Mzwandile Stick
6% - 336 votes
John Dobson
19% - 1095 votes
Johan Ackermann
23% - 1311 votes
Franco Smith
6% - 325 votes
Johann van Graan
3% - 195 votes
Jake White
7% - 394 votes
Rassie Erasmus
35% - 2005 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
See more sponsored content
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo