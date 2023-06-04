Brevis blitzes 98* batting at No 7 as SA A beat Sri Lanka A by 4 wickets

Batting sensation Dewald Brevis clobbered an unbeaten 98 to power South Africa A to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka A in Pallekele on Sunday.



Brevis and Warriors youngster Beyers Swanepoel, who hit an undefeated 43, took SA A to 268/6 after chasing down Sri Lanka A's 264/8 in the 50-over game, the first in a three-match series.

Brevis hit seven sixes and six boundaries in his innings, while Swanepoel hit five boundaries and a six.

Batting first, Sri Lanka's total was driven by Janith Liyanage 76* and 68 by opener Nishan Madushka.

Lutho Sipamla (3/33 in 8 overs) was the pick of the bowlers for SA A.

Keegan Petersen (42) and skipper Tony de Zorzi (35) were the other contributors to South Africa's batting cause.

The teams will meet in the second match in the series on Tuesday.

South Africa A Squad against Sri Lanka A

Tony de Zorzi (captain, Western Province), Matthew Breetzke (Warriors), Dewald Brevis (Titans), Gerald Coetzee (Titans), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Jordan Hermann (Warriors), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Senuran Muthusamy ( North West Dragons), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Beyers Swanepoel (Warriors), Kyle Verreynne (Western Province) and Lizaad Williams (Titans).