Brevis' heroics not enough as SA U19s crash out of Cricket World Cup

Despite a fine innings by Dewald Brevis, South Africa has crashed out of the U19 Cricket World Cup after they were thrashed by 6 wickets in a quarter-final clash against England.



Brevis (97) was the mainstay of a South African innings in which the top order batted with little patience, regularly throwing away their wickets.

Only Gerhardus Maree (27) in the top six gave Brevis any support as he went to his fourth half-century in a row, a feat only managed once before in the history of the tournament.

Brevis, who also has a century U19 Cricket World Cup scored against Uganda in the pool stages, was the seventh man out with the score on 168 and only a last-wicket partnership of 40 between Matthew Boast (22*) and Asakhe Tsaka (18) allowed South Africa to reach 209 all out.

The major problem, however, was that they had only batted for 43.4 overs.

England immediately went on the attack in their turn at the crease with opener Jacob Bethell leading the way.

He smashed an entertaining 88 off just 42 balls, including 16 fours and 2 sixes.

When he was out, Will Luxton's 42* saw England home with ease.

Brevis was the pick of the South African bowlers with his leg-spin claiming 2/40 but his fine all-round effort was not enough to see the Junior Proteas through to the semi-finals.