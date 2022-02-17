Proteas

Brittle Proteas set host of unwanted records on forgettable day

Heinz Schenk
Matt Henry. (Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP)
  • The Proteas set a host of unwanted records following their miserable batting effort against New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch.
  • Their total of 95, most prominently, is their lowest ever in Test cricket against the Black Caps.
  • Matt Henry's superb haul of 7/23 is comfortably the best ever by a New Zealander against SA.

It took just 49.2 overs for much of the optimism about the Proteas' improved form in Test cricket - particularly after the momentous series win over India - to evaporate again following a miserable opening day of the the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday.

Sent in to bat by Tom Latham, South Africa's batting disintegrated against the magnificent Matt Henry.

They were dismantled for just 95, with the Black Caps already 21 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand at the close.

South Africa's effort set a host of unwanted records.

Their total is their lowest ever against the Kiwis, comfortably eclipsing the 148 they were dismissed for at the Wanderers in 1953/54.

Depressingly, it also drew a line under their historic batting success in New Zealand as their previous worst in that country was the 223 made in Dunedin in 1963/64.

It's also South Africa's fifth worst batting effort since re-admission in 1992.

Proteas' lowest totals since 1992

73 v Sri Lanka, Galle - 2018

79 v India, Nagpur - 2015

83 v England, Johannesburg - 2016

84 v India, Johannesburg - 2006

95 v New Zealand, Christchurch - 2022

To rub further salt in the wound, the Proteas' total is also the first instance since 1932 that they've been bowled out for under 100 in the first innings of a Test.

On that occasion, Australia shot them out for 36 at the MCG in Melbourne and, incidentally, folded for 45 in the second innings.

It was a day to remember for the relentless Henry, whose magnificent haul of 7/23 in 15 overs is the best figures ever for the Black Caps in Tests against South Africa.

No player had ever taken seven or more previously, the best performance being John Reid's 6/60 in Dunedin back in 1963/64.  

