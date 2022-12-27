14m ago

Broadcasters apologise to Nortje after bizarre camera incident: 'I didn't know what hit me'

accreditation
Khanyiso Tshwaku
  • Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje cautioned against the Spidercam being too low in matches.
  • Nortje was hit by the moving camera after lunch on the second day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.
  • Australia, who made 386/3 at the end of the day's play, now hold a lead of 197.

Proteas fast man Anrich Nortje may have seen the lighter side of his collision with the spider camera on the second day of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, but also cautioned against its intrusive use in the middle.

Nortje, who was part of a Proteas attack that toiled manfully, but without the due rewards, was hit by the moving camera during the post-lunch session on the second day.

The camera was undamaged while Nortje said he had a sore elbow but nothing else. However, Nortje added the players had spoken about how low the camera was.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2

During the post-match press conference, it emerged that the broadcasters had apologised to Nortje, with the speedster adding that it didn't change his focus.

"The one thing we've spoken about was how low the camera is," Nortje said.

"Unless it is for certain interviews, I don't think it should be traveling at head height. That's my opinion and one also has to take Marco Jansen into consideration

"I didn't know what hit me, to be honest.

"It didn't change my mindset. I tried to remain focused when the captain asked me to bowl, so I was ready at the moment.

"I won't say my mindset changed. It was more or less the same."

South Africa may have been carted around the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, but it was Australia who carried more walking wounded after their 386/3.

Double centurion David Warner came off the field with cramp after reaching his landmark while five-wicket hero Cameron Green was smacked on the fingers on his right bowling hand and had to retire hurt.

There also was Mitchell Starc who is in doubt for the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground next week after he dislocated the tip of his middle finger on his left bowling hand while attempting to take a catch.

Australia's already mountainous total that's seen them accrue a lead of 197 means he shouldn't be required to bat.

However, his and Green's injuries mean Australia could be two bowlers short in the second innings.

Nortje wished the injured Australians well, but also admitted the absence of two bowlers could be a big factor in their trying to save the game.

READ | Dismal Proteas punished as Warner retires in pain after making 200

"We haven't spoken about that yet, but we know it's going to be a big factor," Nortje said.

"Once we get to that stage, it's going to be crucial that we bat for as long as possible. The more overs the bowlers get through, the more overs a backup bowler will have to put in.

"Hopefully, we can have a lot of batters in hand and it's going to be a crucial stage for us while working through the difficult stages with our top order to cash in later.

"Hopefully it's not too bad for them."

