1h ago

Butterfingers dog Proteas as tigerish Bangladesh again show fight at Kingsmead

Heinz Schenk
Lizaad Williams celebrates his maiden Test wicket. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)
In keeping with one of the main themes of this first Test at Kingsmead, Bangladesh once again showcased some real grit and application to escape the Proteas' tight leash.

South Africa looked like extending their dominance when they reduced the visitors to 101/5 early on Saturday's third day before reaching a far more comforting 183/5 at lunch.

The Proteas made 367 in their first innings.

The protagonists were opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Litton Das, who'll resume a sixth-wicket stand of 82 after the break.

Considered a prodigy at junior level, 21-year-old Mahmudul continued his fine start in Test cricket as he again mixed patience with some considered spurts of attacking shots to eclipse his previous highest score of 78, made in only his third innings when the Tigers memorably thrashed the New Zealanders by 8 wickets Down Under in January.

He'll now definitely be eyeing a maiden century.

Litton also curbed his generally more adventurous intent and both men were rewarded with a relatively smooth ride as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar continued to essentially rely solely on the spin twins of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa also made life difficult for themselves by dropping chances offered by both batters.

Litton in particular should've been back in the change-room on 16 when he edged a routine catch to slip off Lizaad Williams, only to see Elgar spill it.

Mahmudul was given a life on 64 when he went forward to a Harmer delivery and got an inside edge, but short-leg Sarel Erwee was pivoting to his left, which preventing him from making the grab.

It was a chance, but a distinctly more difficult one.

Debutant Williams, however, was rewarded for a lively spell by having nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed caught at gully by Wiaan Mulder, who took the sharp opportunity on the second grab.

But the general lack of penetration would've frustrated the hosts. 

