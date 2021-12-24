BY THE NUMBERS | All the stats, milestones ahead of Proteas' Test series v India

The Proteas are set to play their first Test in nearly six months as they host India on Sunday at Centurion.

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.

South Africa, led by opener Dean Elgar, will look to extend their proud and unbeaten record against India at home this summer.

The three-match Test series will form part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

India are currently the number-one ranked Test side in the world, while the Proteas are sixth.

Sport24 looks at all the statistics and milestones ahead of the three-match Test series:

Their history

3 Tests - India have only won three Tests out of 20 Tests played in South Africa.

7th inbound tour - India have toured South Africa seven times since 1992/93 and have not won a single Test series. This will be the eighth inbound tour.

4 years - It's been four years since India last toured South Africa. In 2017/18, the series ended with a 2-1 in the Proteas' favour.

63 runs - India won their last Test match in South Africa by this margin. In January 2018, India defeated Proteas by 63 runs in the final Test at Wanderers despite losing the series.

7 games - In the 20 Tests played, only seven have been drawn.

6 players - From that 2018 Test series, only six Proteas remain in the current set-up: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi.

9 players - From that 2018 Test series, nine Indian players return to South Africa: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav.

Player milestones



176 runs - Proteas batter Aiden Markram needs 176 more runs to reach 2 000 Test runs.

199 runs - Indian skipper Virat Kohli needs 199 runs to reach 8 000 Test runs.

205 runs - Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane needs 205 runs to reach 5 000 Test runs

2 wickets - Proteas fast bowler Duanne Olivier is two wickets away from 50 Test wickets. 5 wickets - Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami is five wickets away from 200 Test wickets. 50 Tests - Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will play his 50th Test in the third Test match at Newlands. 100 Tests - Kohli will play his 100th Test match in the third Test at Newlands. AFP Isuru Sameera/AFP Statistics to bear in mind

30 years - In the second Test at the Wanderers, the match will celebrate South Africa's 30 years of post ICC isolation. 22 February 2019 - Was the last time Olivier played for the Proteas against Sri Lanka. Days later, he signed a Kolpak deal with Yorkshire. 6 uncapped - South Africa have selected six uncapped Test players in their squad: Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Glenton Stuurman and Prenelan Subrayen. 1 uncapped - India have only selected Priyank Panchal as the sole uncapped Test player in their touring squad.