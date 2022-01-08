BY THE NUMBERS | Proteas first Wanderers Test win against India

South Africa clinched a much-needed Test win when they beat India at the Wanderers on Thursday.

The seven-wicket win was a historic one for the Proteas.

The series now moves to Cape Town for the all-important third Test next week.

The Proteas' didn't make heavy weather of what was a tricky, but successful chase against India in the second Test at the Wanderers.



Here are some numbers from South Africa's series-levelling win:

0 - The number of times Dean Elgar has been dismissed by India at the Wanderers. He was unbeaten on 86* when South Africa lost the 2018 Test against.

1 - South Africa's first win against India at the Wanderers since 1992. They drew three and lost two games against the visitors.

2 - The times South Africa have chased down 200-plus fourth-innings targets against India. They chased down 211 at Newlands in 2007.

2 - The number of times South Africa has come back from a 1-0 deficit against India. They came back from 1-0 down in the 2006/07 series and went on to win the series.

3 - The number of times South Africa has chased down a 150-plus target at the Wanderers. They hauled in 164 against the West Indies in 1998 and 220 against New Zealand in 2006.

3 - The number of Test wins under Elgar in his permanent role as leader. He captained South Africa to a win against Pakistan in 2019 in Faf du Plessis's absence.

5 - The number of fourth-innings 50s Elgar has scored in his career. He has one 100 that came against England in a losing cause.

10 - The years between the last time South Africa successfully chased down a 200-plus score when they reeled in 236 against Australia.