BY THE NUMBERS | The Proteas' Brisbane blowout and how the batting failed again

The Proteas' worst batting nightmare came alive in their six-wicket loss against Australia in Brisbane on Sunday.

SA were duffed inside two days, with the batting surrendering meekly.

The Proteas have now lost three consecutive Test matches since their Lord's win against England in August.

South Africa's six-wicket defeat within two days at the Gabba in Brisbane was as embarrassing as it makes itself out to be.

Here are some painful numbers from the historic duffing at the Gabba:

99 - South Africa's lowest total in Australia since readmission. The previous lowest score was the 128 all out in their 246-run loss in the 2001 Adelaide Test.

8 - The number of times South Africa has been bowled out for under 200 in this calendar year. The last time they crossed 200 was in August, where the Proteas scored 326 against England in the first Test at Lords.

3 - The number of consecutive Tests the Proteas have lost since beating England at Lords in August. They were heavily beaten in Manchester, London, and Brisbane.

0 - The number of Tests South Africa has won at the Gabba in Brisbane. They've lost four and drawn one of the matches they've played there since 1931.

17 - The number of years between South Africa's last occasion of being bowled out for less than 200 in Australia. They were bowled out for 181 in the 184-run loss at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2005 and weren't dismissed for less than that since.

6 - The number of Tests South Africa has gone without a centurion in their completed innings. The last tons by SA batters were made by Sarel Erwee and Kyle Verreynne against New Zealand at the end of February.

15 - The number of Tests Proteas captain Dean Elgar has gone without scoring a Test match century. He last scored one against Sri Lanka in the New Year's Test of 2021 and has also gone eight innings without a Test half-century.

16 - The number of Test innings Rassie van der Dussen has gone without a Test fifty. He last scored a half-century against the West Indies (75*) in June last year, with his next highest score 45 against New Zealand in Christchurch in February.

21 - The number of years that have passed since South Africa lost the first Test of a series in Australia. They lost the first Test of the 2001/02 series in Adelaide, drew the opening games of the 2005/06 and 2012/13 engagements and won the 2008/09 and 2016/17 opening Tests.



