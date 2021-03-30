Can Proteas emulate England's post-2015 ODI revolution?

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma believes they have the players to emulate England's remarkable free scoring cricket ahead of the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

After a disappointed 2015 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, England backed a belligerent all-round cricket approach that helped them win the 2019 World Cup.

South Africa suffered an embarrassing group stage exit at the 2019 World Cup, one they've yet to fully recover from on and off the field.

England’s hi-octane post-2015 Cricket World Cup revolution has given Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma every reason to believe that they can do the same and they have the players to do so.



England, a team with oodles of potential, but without the coach to unlock it in Peter Moores prior to 2015, went on all out attack and carried that momentum through to the 2019 World Cup that they narrowly won.

England have versatile match-winners who have shown an ability to stick to their attacking convictions regardless of who they play against and where they play.

With the likes of Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne and Aiden Markram all having shown glimpses of their attacking capabilities alongside the steadying hands of Bavuma and Quinton de Kock, all that’s missing now from SA’s arsenal according to Bavuma is the accountability that’ll allow them to deal with the consequences of their game.

“I believe we have the players to take our game to the next level. Our team has the players to take our game higher, so I don’t see the reason as to why we can’t get to the same level as England,” Bavuma said

“What we’re trying to do is to create processes that we can be accountable to so that we can play the way we want to, no matter what happens. That’s one of the things I want to achieve with the team.”

With South Africa’s measured, yet explosive limited overs approach slipping away significantly since their 2015 Cricket World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand in Auckland, Bavuma admitted they’ll also need to be mentally stronger to implement the way they want to play.

Besides sticking to their guns, England have often displayed deep wells of resolve to either win games that look lost or take the game deep.

A very recent example was the third ODI against India in Pune where in their chase of 330, they slipped to 95/4 in 16 overs. Sam Curran’s unbeaten 83-ball 95 nearly carried England home before they lost by seven runs.

“I agree with 2015 and how England went about their way. There was a definite change with regards to how they played. When you look at South Africa, we’ve always been a more than competitive ODI unit to a point where guys got into a position of number one,” Bavuma said.

“For me, it’s to try and define that style of play and create an accountable environment. More importantly, we need to be able to execute that style of play in any sort of conditions and any occasion. We still need to improve from a mental perspective with regards to getting stronger.”

Bavuma’s World Cup leadership run starts on Friday with the first of three ODIs against Pakistan and the 30-year-old is clear on how they want to prepare for that tournament from a playing style perspective.

“We have until the 2023 World Cup to define our style of play. We’ve had some fruitful chats among the guys, whether it be the batting and the bowling and it is starting to be a bit clearer. For me personally, it is to enjoy this new journey and chapter and I look forward to creating and adding value in the team,” Bavuma said.